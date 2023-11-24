Eat, drink, be merry and do some good at The Olde Pink House's Holiday Celebration

The holidays are magical and bright, but let’s face it — they’re also stressful. There’s always dusting and vacuuming to do, cookies and cakes to bake and wish lists to fulfill before the big day. As we start making lists and checking them twice, it’s easy to forget that this is supposed to be a time full of joy. Luckily, The Olde Pink House’s annual Holiday Celebration offers both a welcome distraction from the holiday hustle and a reminder of what the season is all about.

Now, before you start questioning how adding another party to your schedule will help you appreciate the rest, consider this: holiday parties aren’t just about eating canapes and cookies. There’s always a little more to the story than that.

“Holiday parties are an ideal way to remind people of the importance of getting together with friends and family to celebrate your blessings. We hope the annual Pink House Holiday Celebration will kick off a season of gratitude for Savannah,” General Manager Craig Jeffress said. “Plus, Santa has sent word from the North Pole that, as long as we host this annual celebration at The Olde Pink House, we can expect him to be here!”

And what draws Santa to The Olde Pink House, you ask? You might think it’s just one of those destinations you simply can’t miss. However, it’s more likely that Santa sends his RSVP early because he knows a good cause when he sees one.

While The Olde Pink House looks for meaningful ways to connect with and assist Savannahians all year round, the Holiday Celebration specifically helps the students at Bethesda Academy. Proceeds from this event benefit the Habersham Pink House Scholarship Fund, awarded to students with the biggest grade point average increases.

The entrance to Bethesda Academy.

New-ish tradition honors long-standing relationship between school and restaurant

While the Holiday Celebration is relatively new, the relationship between Bethesda Academy and The Olde Pink House is not. This pairing began in the 1730s, as James Habersham, father of The Olde Pink House’s original owner, and George Whitfield, founder of Bethesda Academy, worked together to serve Savannah children and strengthen the newly founded community.

Hundreds of years later, this dream lives on through The Olde Pink House’s ties with the Women’s Board of Bethesda. Each year, the Women’s Board of Bethesda enriches students’ lives by supplying spiritual materials, hosting an annual essay contest and updating facilities and classroom technology. They also celebrate students’ achievements by recognizing Honor Roll students and hosting a special ceremony for seniors each academic year.

Bethesda Academy graduates maintained an honored tradition as, led by a bagpiper, they remembered their time with a "Reflection Walk" around campus.

But their efforts aren’t all work and no play. Each Christmas season, the Women’s Board of Bethesda also purchases gifts for students and decorates the chapel. After all, a little festive fun and a sense of community are just as important in a student’s life as grades and books.

“The Women's Board at Bethesda Academy does a phenomenal job of directly addressing some of the many needs of the students at Bethesda. Once a need is identified, they find a pathway to address it through community engagement,” Jeffress said.

Luckily for everyone, The Olde Pink House has community engagement down to a holly jolly science.

Everyone knows a good holiday party requires a variety of tasty treats, and The Olde Pink House has prepared a delectable menu for the celebration. While chatting with friends or simply relaxing by the fireplace, guests can sample slow-braised short rib, bite into a Kentucky Hot Brown sandwich or nibble on a selection of local honey, cheeses and cured meats. To complete the dining experience, you can also choose from a special selection of drinks to sip on, including hibiscus-infused Highclere Gin cocktails, Woodford Reserve Bourbon and Whistle Pig 10-Year Rye Whiskey.

After a bite to eat, guests are invited to mingle and explore the home’s beautiful interior. As you stroll, be sure to head to the ballroom to enjoy some classic holiday hits from David and Alicia Duckworth. Not feeling the holiday jingles quite yet? Head down to Planters Tavern, where pianist and vocalist Kenny Munshaw will cover beloved songs from musical greats like Billy Joel, Ray Charles and Elton John.

And what’s a holiday season without dazzling decorations? During the celebration, each of the 13 historic dining rooms will be adorned with a selection of cheerful decorations carefully curated by The Olde Pink House Assistant General Manager Autumn Taylor. While you may think you’ve seen holiday decorations before, the home’s famed beauty enhances each selection, creating a one-of-a-kind experience to start your holiday season off right.

But delectable dishes, timeless tunes and delightful decor aren’t the biggest ways the Holiday Celebration brings a little sparkle to the local community this holiday season. The giving spirit behind the event is the real star.

“It’s so easy to become consumed with our daily challenges and responsibilities that we forget how important it is to appreciate those nearest to us,” Jeffress said. “When we take the time to share precious experiences with our closest friends and neighbors, it helps to remind us how great this city is and what makes the Savannah community so special.”

And as Santa starts checking his list and mapping his route, you can bet he’s penciled in a special stop in Savannah for some good eats, merry tunes and heartwarming fellowship with his friends at The Olde Pink House.

Children of all ages share their wish lists with Santa.

If You Go >>

What: The Olde Pink House Annual Holiday Celebration

When: 6:30 - 9 p.m., Nov. 30

Tickets: $150 each.

Info: theoldepinkhouserestaurant.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The Olde Pink House Holiday Celebration doubles as Bethesda Academy fundraiser