You can eat grits and help people at the same time at this Wilmington brunch restaurant

Savor Southern Kitchen, at 3704 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington, serves breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes on Oct. 27, 2023.

Sisters Savannah Hawkins and Tracie Reaves Rust were regulars at Savor Southern Kitchen, the brunch restaurant at 3704 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

“They’d come in two to four times a week,” said Alicia Minner, manager of the restaurant.

But in September, 44-year-old Rust succumbed to epilepsy. Minner remembers Hawkins coming into the restaurant by herself, and then with a large gathering of friends and family.

“It was just heart wrenching,” she said.

The sisters like the comfortable atmosphere and friendly service at Savor Southern Kitchen, which opened in 2019 when owners Jeff and Danielle Cousler decided to add a storefront to their A Thyme Savor catering business. It quickly became a popular spot for sweet potato biscuits, Eggs Benedict and the loaded Captain's Omelet.

Many local restaurants say their staff and customers are like one big family. But at Savor, the owners put that into action, said Minner, who’s been working there about two years. She’s seen them help several employees in need. They even brought groceries for her own sick mother in Connecticut.

That generosity extends to the community, too. A chalkboard in the restaurant lists the local farms and food businesses they support. The Couslers serve on local boards, including Operation Pretty Things, which raises awareness about domestic violence, and frequently contribute gift cards to schools and local fundraisers.

It just made sense to do something here, too.

Tracie's Grits, a dish introduced in October 2023, is named for a regular customer of Savor Southern Kitchen at 3704 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington, N.C. and raises money for Epilepsy Alliance North Carolina.

When the sisters came in, they would order the same thing.

“Always, always,” Minner said.

They always had chef Brad Hagler’s award-winning Chicken and Waffles, and a customized dish of stoneground grits with American cheese and bacon.

The menu includes grits bowls and the Well Kiss My Shrimp & Grits. As of October, though, there's a new option.

Tracie’s Grits are served just as Rust ordered them and a portion of the sales goes to the Epilepsy Alliance North Carolina. And as with some of the other non-profits supported by the owners and staff of Savor Souther Kitchen, there’s a page on each table about the organization.

So far, they’ve sold more than 150 orders, Minner said. And the owners said they want to provide a matching contribution.

“We really are a big family,” Minner said.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington brunch restaurant adds grits dish to honor late customer