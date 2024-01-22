Eat your heart out, literally! Hardee's offering heart-shaped biscuits for Valentine's Day

Are you in love with the buttermilk biscuits at Hardee’s? Get ready for an early Valentine’s Day gift!

The fast-food chain has announced the return of their fan favorite menu item for the holiday — their heart-shaped biscuit sandwiches.

"At Hardee's, our food is our love language. That's why we continue to put so much care and craftsmanship into our made-from-scratch biscuits, hand-breaded chicken, and incredible Angus burgers," Regina Schneider, Senior Vice President of Marketing of Hardee's said.

She continued: "There's no better articulation of this love than our heart-shaped biscuits to celebrate Valentine's Day – a seasonal twist on our iconic breakfast items. We love seeing how this returning favorite brightens our guests' days and encourages them to spread the love with family and friends."

What is Hardee's? How many are in Florida?

Hardee's is a fast-foot chain known for its fried chicken, angus burgers & made-from-scratch breakfast biscuits. They have more than 1,600 restaurants across the U.S., with 94 locations throughout Florida.

To location a Hardee's near you, visit their website here.

Is Hardee's doing heart shaped biscuits? What sandwiches?

All of their biscuits will be heart shaped. The breakfast sandwiches offered at Hardee's are:

Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit

Sausage and Egg Biscuit

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

Biscuit and Gravy

Loaded Omelet Biscuit

Country Fried Steak Biscuit

Country Ham Biscuit

How long will the heart-shaped biscuits be available?

The iconic biscuits will be available from Thursday, Feb. 1 to Wednesday, Feb. 14.

What deals will they offer for the biscuits at Hardee's?

Throughout the entire promotion, Hardee's rewards members will receive a BOGO Biscuit offer to use in the app that can be mix and matched between the Super Bacon Biscuit, Super Sausage Biscuit, Monster Biscuit and Loaded Omelet Biscuit to share with your special valentine.

"My Rewards Members" can redeem this offer once per day, every single day from Feb. 1 through Feb. 14 at participating restaurants. To join the My Rewards Loyalty Program, you can visit their website.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Hardee's fan-favorite Valentine's Day biscuits are coming. Here's when