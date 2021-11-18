'I can eat a lot — is that a fault?': Livestreamer banned from buffet in China goes viral on Weibo

Michelle De Pacina
·1 min read

A Chinese food influencer has been banned from attending an all-you-can-eat restaurant in China after he allegedly downed too much food.

Eating too much: The food livestreamer, identified as Mr. Kang, was banned from the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha, Hunan, for reportedly eating an excessive amount of the restaurant’s offerings.

  • According to BBC News, Mr. Kang managed to consume more than 3 pounds of pork trotters the first time around and over 7 pounds of prawns during his second visit.

  • "I can eat a lot — is that a fault?" he asked. The livestreamer explained that he did not waste any of the food. He also claimed that the buffet owner “discriminates” against his customers who eat a lot.

  • The restaurant owner stated: “Every time [Mr. Kang] comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan. Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray of them. And for prawns, usually people use tongs to pick them up, he uses a tray to take them all.”

  • Mr. Kang’s story went viral on Weibo, generating over 250 million views. Since the incident, the buffet owner is now banning influencers and livestreamers from his restaurant.


China passed a law in 2020 preventing people from ordering too much food at restaurants and filming mukbangs at restaurants. President Xi Jinping stated food waste was a “distressing” issue that “threatened China’s food security.”

Featured Image via China News Weekly

