Eat up! These NE Ohio restaurants received national recognition in 2023

***Video above: Slyman’s tradition — Why folks line up early for their corned beef***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northeast Ohio has its share of great eats and it seems like food enthusiasts across the country know that too.

Back in March, Travel+Leisure.com named Cleveland among the “Best Food Cities in the U.S.” Cleveland ranked seventh in the article, which mentioned local gems like West Side Market, Pearl’s Kitchen and Cleveland Cold Brew.

Holiday gift return guide: Stores, sites and deadlines

Many other local restaurants, including some right here in Cleveland, were also nationally recognized in 2023.

The Blue Door Café and Bakery — Cuyahoga Falls

Watch previous coverage in the video above.

The Blue Door Café and Bakery in Cuyahoga Falls has been listed among favorite brunch spots multiple times this year.

The restaurant ranked sixth on Yelp’s list of the top 100 best brunch spots in the U.S. The ranking was based on top reviews using the word “brunch,” according to the blog post.

The Blue Door Café and Bakery was even named the Ohio Restaurant Association‘s Best Restaurant North.

The restaurant takes pride in its “true European pastry and breadmaking, along with dishes made from scratch every single day,” according to its website.

The café was also named among Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest in 2023.

Read more about what café and bakery has to offer here.

LJ Shanghai — Cleveland

When it comes to local Asian cuisine, LJ Shanghai in Cleveland took the spotlight this year, being named the “best Chinese restaurant” in Ohio.

A summer article by lovefood.com says customers have to try the restaurant’s “melt-in-the-mouth soup dumplings,” as well as “spicy noodle soup with beef, the seaweed salad, and spicy chaoshou.”

Eyes to the skies: Astronomical events to watch for in 2024

On its website, one of LJ Shanghai’s top reviewers called it the “most unique Chinese food experience I’ve ever had.”

Learn more about the restaurant and its menu here.

Sauce the City — University Heights

***Watch previous coverage on Sauce the City above.***

Looking for a little more heat? One of the best-selling chicken sandwiches at Sauce the City offers just that, but it was also recognized as the best chicken sandwich in the state.

According to an article by lovefood.com in April, the Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich is “the favorite” with signature hot sauce, kale slaw and seasoning for extra spice.

Founded by a Kent State University graduate, Sauce the City has expanded to multiple locations, including inside FirstEnergy Stadium and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Read more about the restaurant and its signature sandwich here.

Slyman’s Restaurant and Deli — Cleveland

Known for its massive (and massively popular) corned beef sandwiches, it’s not too surprising to see Slyman’s Restaurant and Deli make the list.

In November, lovefood.com named Slyman’s Ohio’s best “old school restaurant where the recipes never change.”

Slyman’s notes other achievements on its website, such as being voted one of the top five best sandwich shops in the Cleveland and Akron-Canton areas. The restaurant was also visited by President George W. Bush in 2007 and celebrity chef Rachael Ray.

Learn more about the restaurant and its menu here.

Stevenson’s Bar & Grill — Cleveland

When it comes to burgers, a specialty served at Stevenson’s Bar and Grille has been recognized before and it’s happening again.

The restaurant’s Big Guy was named among lovefood.com’s list of America’s top historic burgers in September, saying the double cheeseburger has, “all the elements of a perfect bar burger.”

4 big Powerball winners in Ohio; jackpot still growing

Stevenson’s, which was a staple in Euclid until it was moved to Cleveland in 2013, has previously been named among the best burgers in Cleveland by Thrillist.

Learn more about Stevenson’s and the Big Guy here.

Swensons Drive-In — Akron

***Video above: FOX 8’s Gabe Spiegel gives a tour of his hometown in Akron, including at stop at Swensons Drive-Thru.***

It may have branched out into a fast food chain across Ohio, but Swensons Drive-In got its start in 1934 in the heart of Akron.

One of the restaurant chain’s signature items, the Galley Boy, was also featured in lovefood.com’s list of historic burgers.

According to the article, “the real magic is in the sauce: one is creamy and similar to a tartar sauce, while the other is a tangy barbecue spread.”

Learn more about Swensons and its menu here.

Did we miss local restaurants with national recognition this year? Let us know by email at tips@fox8.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.