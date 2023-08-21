Can you eat, put on makeup or shave while driving your car? What Florida law says

You might know Florida’s rules for texting while driving, but what about other forms of distraction. Scarfing down breakfast. Doing your makeup. Even shaving.

Can you get ready for the day while behind the wheel of your car?

Here’s what to know:

Driving distractions

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, there are three types of distraction: manual, visual and cognitive:

▪ Manual distraction involves taking your hands off the wheel.

▪ Visual involves taking your eyes off the road.

▪ Cognitive involves taking your mind off of driving.

READ MORE: What time is the most dangerous to drive in Florida? It goes beyond the rush hour

Is eating while driving illegal in Florida?

The Florida Department of Transportation says that “activities such as eating, talking to passengers, reading, adjusting the radio or climate controls, dealing with children, and being fatigued or drowsy can be equally as distracting” as texting on a cellphone.

However, these activities aren’t illegal.

But that doesn’t mean that they can’t land you in serious trouble.

This is a pro stunt in the Keys, but if you’re not careful behind the wheel while you eat, well ...

Penalties for careless and reckless driving

If trying to get the perfect winged eyeliner (or the perfect bite of a burrito) causes you to swerve, speed or otherwise drive dangerously, you can be cited for a moving violation under a careless driving statute. That could cost you up to $500 in fines.

If your distracted driving causes a crash, you could be charged with reckless driving. According to Florida law, reckless driving occurs when a driver operates a vehicle with “willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.”

If convicted, you could face up to 90 days in prison or a $500 fine for a first offense, and up to six months or a $1,000 fine for a subsequent offense.

Safety behind the wheel

Even though it’s not illegal to to eat, apply makeup, shave, or do other similar activities in the car, that doesn’t make it safe. And you can still find yourself in some serious trouble.

How dark can your car or truck windows be? What Florida law says about tinting them

Can you ride in the back of a pickup truck? It depends. What to know about Florida law