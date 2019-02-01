Eat Sleep Wear's $5000 Gender-Neutral Nursery Is Picture-Perfect

When you're preparing for a newborn's arrival there is so much excitement mixed with trepidation. You can't wait to meet this new little human being but you're nervous about the delivery and how you'll manage everything when you get home. So, in a world of unknowns, it helps to have a few constants that keep you grounded and calm. For us, that place is the nursery. You'll be spending a lot of time here so it pays to make it a space that you both want to be in.

For Kimberly Lapides or Eat Sleep Wear that meant creating a nursery that didn't actually feel like a nursery. So she worked with interior designer Anne Sage to create a space that felt warm and inviting—the perfect room to welcome baby Otis to the world—but one that also "met Kim’s standards for style and design." Plus, it was important that the nursery has room to grow and evolve with Otis, rather than feeling baby-ish in a year or two.

Step inside to see how this creative duo created a stunning gender-neutral nursery in Huntington Beach, California, then shop the look.

Anne Sage

Otis’ nursery isn't big on the square footage, so there really wasn't room for anything but the basics—a dresser, a crib, and a glider—and finding multiple uses for things. Rather than purchase a changing table, Kim just pops a changing pad onto the top of the dresser. More

Lapides didn’t want a themed nursery either. Just a timeless space that felt modern with a design that felt like a continuation of the rest of the house—her ( and . "I also wanted the room to have a sophisticated feel even though the room was for a baby," she adds. "This way he could really grow into the space." More

While they didn’t do any intensive renovations, they did add new hardwired lighting. "This is one of my favorite low-effort/high-impact tweaks to make to any room, as it’s a really cost-effective way to customize a space," says Sage. "I even suggest it for clients who rent their home." In Kim’s case, I had a leftover from a previous project, and I knew the warm brass finish and appealing egg shape would be a charming update to the lackluster fixture that had been there before." More

It's clear that Sage's signature 'livable luxe' design style was infused into this nursery space. "I aim to create spaces that feel richly layered and well thought-out, but at the same time inviting and not too precious," she says. "I think that’s why Kim and I jive so well. She’s got a killer eye for fashion and design, yet she’s so down-to-earth and approachable as well." All of the spaces they have collaborated on for Lapides home are sumptuous and modern, with some beautiful investment pieces, but they also have an airy, beachy vibe that reflects her love of SoCal sunshine and shores. More