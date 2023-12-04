Eateries in Stark, Tuscarawas raise funds for 'TV Strong'

Prayers and support for those affected by the Tuscarawas Valley schools tragedy

In times of adversity, communities rally together. Such was the case when three Tuscarawas Valley High School students and three chaperones died Nov. 14 in a fiery charter bus crash.

The response was swift. Tuscarawas Valley schools and the Trojan Foundation initiated a fund at First Federal Community Bank to collect donations. The fund aims to assist those affected with memorial expenses, medical costs, scholarship funds, long-term care support, mental health treatment, and equipment loss.

In the wake of this tragedy, restaurants in the region also stepped up to help.

Bolivar Pizza in Bolivar generously contributed the entirety of its Nov. 15 sales to the fund, aligning with the cause of TV Strong. The small business raised $10,000 in a single night.

"The orders just kept coming," the owner said. "We couldn't get to the online orders, and the phone continued to ring until we had to stop taking orders. We reached a point where we could not handle the overwhelming outpouring of support."

Noteworthy is that many of Bolivar Pizza's employees volunteered their time that day, working alongside some past employees and others who also stepped in to help.

Also lending support were 14 Texas Roadhouse locations in Ohio, and the Bubba’s 33 in Jackson Township, which also raised funds from diners through raffles and the donation of proceeds from restaurant profits. The 15 eateries donated $49,874.28 to TV Strong.

