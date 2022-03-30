Eating avocados twice a week could reduce risk of heart disease, cardiovascular events

Keep eating that avocado toast.

Eating avocados two or more times each week was associated with a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease, compared to rarely or never eating avocados, according to new research published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Heart Association.

Using avocado – a serving of the fruit is about half an avocado or ½ cup – instead of butter, cheese, processed meats or other foods higher in saturated fat, was also associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease events, including heart disease, heart attack and arrhythmia, the study found.

Researchers studied more than 68,780 women, ages 30-55, and more than 41,700 men, aged 40-75, in the U.S. over 30 years. The people answered food questionnaires as part of their involvement in the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study.

New research suggests eating avocados two or more times each week was associated with a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease.

Avocado intake was analyzed, along with 9,185 coronary heart disease events and 5,290 strokes documented during more than 30 years of follow-up.

Researchers did not find a significant association between the amount of avocados eaten and stroke risk. While avocados were found to be a healthier substitute for margarine, butter and other foods with more saturated fat, they were not found to provide an associated health benefit when subbing in for olive oil, nuts or other plant oils.

This isn't the first research to suggest avocados are good for the heart. "We know avocados impart heart-healthy benefits," said Lorena Pacheco, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral research fellow in the nutrition department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

Avocados "are nutrient-rich" with healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and soluble fiber, she said. However, avocados are not a low-calorie food; they typically have between 200 and 300 calories, depending on the size.

Going forward, the findings give dietitians more reason to suggest including the avocado as part of a healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet or Healthy U.S.-Style Dietary Pattern, Pacheco told USA TODAY. "It is certainly not a 'magical bullet' in itself," she said.

Be mindful of avocados, which are known to be filling, if you are using them as an ingredient to help with weight control. For instance, guacamole and tortilla chips compromise "those benefits since we need to consider your portion of avocado and your portion of chips," Pacheco said.

For those looking to substitute avocado for foods high in saturated fat, the researchers found that just a half serving a day (¼ of an avocado) was associated with lower cardiovascular disease risk.

And as for that avocado toast. Skip a fatty additive like mayonnaise if you want it to be healthier. "I have seen some avocado toast recipes made with mayonnaise which defeats the purpose," Pacheco said. "We should be using avocado in lieu of mayonnaise."

When mashed, the avocado serves as a spread and can be topped with red peppers or arugula or even cilantro and lime juice, she said.

Keeping avocados on the menu can cost you a bit more as prices have hit 24-year highs with distributors paying 50% or higher prices, Bloomberg reported this week. Supplies here have not fully caught up from last month's U.S. ban on avocado imports from Mexico after a U.S. inspector in Mexico was threatened. The ban was quickly lifted, but there were concerns that avocado supplies might be affected with higher prices as a result.

