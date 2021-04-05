Eating our lunch: Biden points to China in development push

  • President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the Ellipse on the National Mall after spending the weekend at Camp David, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, joined by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, right, speaks while facing Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, second from left, and China's State Councilor Wang Yi, left, at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Frederic J. Brown/Pool via AP)
  • President Xi Jinping casts his vote during the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, March 11, 2021. China's ceremonial legislature on Thursday endorsed the ruling Communist Party's latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory's leaders. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)
1 / 3

Biden

President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the Ellipse on the National Mall after spending the weekend at Camp David, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER and LISA MASCARO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing for trillions of dollars in development spending, President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are directing Americans’ eyes to the rear-view mirror, pointing to a booming, ambitious China they say is threatening to quickly overtake the United States in global clout and capacity.

It's a national security pitch for a domestic spending program: that the $2 trillion proposal for investments in U.S. transport and energy, manufacturing, internet and other sectors will make the United States more competitive in the face of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s massive infrastructure-building campaign.

The argument is that competition today with China is more about economic and technological gains than arms — and its outcome will impact the United States' financial growth and influence, its ability to defend U.S. security alliances and interests abroad, and the daily lives of Americans.

China under Xi has "an overall goal to become the leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world, and the most powerful country in the world,” Biden said before launching his proposal last week. “That’s not going to happen on my watch because the United States are going to continue to grow and expand.”

That pitch hasn't won over Republicans. They say his proposal has been loaded down with unnecessary spending projects and that raising taxes will ultimately hurt the U.S. economy.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans could support a “much more modest” approach, one that doesn’t rely on corporate tax hikes to pay for it. Biden’s plan is “something we’re not going to do,” McConnell said Monday.

To varying degrees, addressing infrastructure has bipartisan support. Americans are experiencing outages, delays and irritations on transport and power systems designed in the 1960s and earlier. Meanwhile, China's latest five-year plan calls for hundreds more airports, coal-fired power plants and other standard infrastructure projects. Xi also is calling for his country’s focus on “new infrastructure,” including investment in 5G networks and other digital infrastructure.

“Time and momentum are on our side,” Xi told a meeting of the Communist Party last year.

China spends more on infrastructure projects in other countries than the United States spends at home, said Jonathan Hillman, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. That and China's long-running economic boom, fueled in part by its domestic infrastructure spending, are helping China become more influential internationally, and may give it more confidence as it makes claims over Taiwan and other contested territory or advances its interests, some argue.

Using urgent warnings of a rival’s advances to press for more infrastructure and research spending is a Cold War-tested technique. Past American presidents pointed to the Soviet Union while building up the U.S. highway system, space program and arms stockpiles.

And in the case of infrastructure, Biden's repeated warnings that China and other countries are “eating our lunch” are borne out by many crucial metrics, and by the observations of almost anyone who's traveled abroad much.

“Almost every day” in the U.S., service providers somewhere announce “the power is out, the wi-fi is out,” said Min Ye, a researcher at Boston University whose work focuses on China and the intersection of economics and security.

Pointing to her two decades living in the Boston area, Ye says she has seen no really big upgrades to tired local road networks, no bus route upgrades that would help her get into the city more easily, no rail upkeep that would make a train trip to New York to see friends more enticing.

While Ye was glad to see Boston Logan International Airport launch projects to spiff up its interior and parking, it’s been more than a quarter-century since the United States last built a new major airport, in Denver. Academic studies and economists claim the lost hours of delays in the air and on roads and rails cost billions of dollars in lost productivity.

And the federal government estimates 18 million Americans lack internet. What internet there is is expensive, compared to that of other big economies. It all led to scenes of U.S. workers and schoolchildren sitting in fast-food parking lots to do their work online this year as the pandemic shut down offices and schools.

Research done for the Group of 20 rich and developing nations estimates China’s infrastructure spending as a percentage of domestic production on track to be more than three times that of the United States.

In Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing legislation intended to pour technology research and development funding into the National Science Foundation and Commerce Department, to build U.S. semiconductor production, and to strengthen domestic technology supply chains.

Schumer’s aim, he says: “Bolster American competitiveness and counter the growing economic threats we face across the globe, especially from the Chinese Communist Party.”

Ordinary Americans could start to feel the impact of China's investment in infrastructure and other support for the digital economy vs. the United States in ways big and small, said Hillman, the CSIS researcher. There could be minor annoyances, like one day finding it tough to track down a USB cable with the right metal bit that fits their laptop, because design standards could start following those of China's booming market, not the United States', Hillman said.

But “ultimately it will result in fewer jobs” in the United States, Hillman said. “That’s the thing that is going to be most immediate in day to day life."

Ryan Hass, a former China director for the National Security Council in the Obama administration, cautions against overstating the threat that China’s rise poses to the United States. China is facing its own problems with debt, an aging population, and slowing gains in worker productivity, Hass said.

“If the United States makes progress in fixing some of its own problems, including its infrastructure deficit, it will remain highly competitive with China,” Hass said.

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon 'illegally retaliated' against climate activists

    The firm fired two tech workers who had criticised the firm's environmental practices.

  • Israel's split screen: Netanyahu on trial as post-election consultations start

    As the first witness in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial took the stand on Monday, President Reuven Rivlin was consulting with representatives of Israel's political parties as to who should form the next government.Why it matters: This split-screen moment between the Jerusalem district court and the president’s residence encapsulated the political and legal crisis that has engulfed Israel over the last two years. The crisis appears likely to continue now that a fourth election has ended with no clear winner.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Netanyahu was on hand this morning to listen to the opening statement of the lead prosecutor in his case, Liat Ben-Ari. The prosecutor arrived with a security detail due to death threats against her.Ben-Ari said the main charge against Netanyahu is that he abused his power as prime minister to receive personal and political benefits from media tycoons.In return for favorable regulatory policies, the prosecutor alleged, Netanyahu asked the tycoons not for money but for something of critical importance to him: favorable media coverage, including in the run-up to Israel's 2015 election. Meanwhile, Rivlin was in the midst of consultations over who should receive a mandate to form Israel's next government. The two main contenders are Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid, whose parties finished first and second, respectively.Rivlin told the representatives of the various parties that he doesn’t think either Netanyahu or Lapid will be able to win enough support to form a government and stressed that there's a real risk of a fifth consecutive election.Rivlin also raised for the first time the possibility of denying Netanyahu the mandate due to his corruption trial. In a meeting with representatives of Netanyahu’s Likud party, Rivlin said he might have to consider “morals and values” before offering the mandate, but stressed that he didn't know whether such a determination should be made by him, the Supreme Court or the Knesset.The state of play: The first witness who took the stand today was Ilan Yeshua, the former CEO of Walla News, one of Israel’s largest news websites. Yeshua is the key witness in “Case 4000,” in which Netanyahu was indicted for bribery.According to the indictment, Netanyahu gave regulatory benefits worth more than $300 million to Shaul Elovitch — who owned Walla News as well as a major telecom firm — in return for Elovitch tilting the site's coverage in Netanyahu’s favor and using it to attack his political opponents.Yeshua gave the police a mountain of evidence, including audio recordings, text messages and WhatsApp exchanges that show how Elovitch allegedly ordered him to shape the coverage every time his telecom company needed regulatory approvals from Netanyahu.In his testimony today, Yeshua said he felt like he was in North Korea and used to call Netanyahu and his wife “Kim and Ri” — the names of the North Korean dictator and his wife. He said that Netanyahu intervened in Walla's coverage more in one week than all other Israeli politicians put together had in a decade.“They [Elovitch and his wife] told me they don’t care about journalism but about Netanyahu signing off on their business interests. I was told that if Sara Netanyahu gets mad, Benjamin Netanyahu will get mad and won’t sign," he said.What’s next: Yeshua’s testimony is expected to continue for at least two or three more sessions. He is only the first of more than 300 witnesses who are expected to testify in the trial, which will convene three days a week.Netanyahu left the court before Yeshua started testifying. It's unclear how often he'll attend the trial in person.The latest: After the court session ended, Netanyahu attacked the prosecutor in a statement, claiming the charges were fabricated and he was the victim of a politically motivated "witch hunt" and "an attempted coup to topple a right-wing Prime Minister." What's next: Rivlin is expected to hand the mandate to Netanyahu or Lapid by Wednesday, and he could even announce his decision on Tuesday after the new Knesset is sworn in. Whoever is chosen will have 28 days to try to form a government.Editor's note: Barak Ravid is a correspondent for Walla News. He joined in 2020, after Elovitch and Yeshua had left the company.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • WHO wins dismissal of lawsuit in New York over pandemic response

    A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit by residents of a suburban New York City county who accused the World Health Organization of gross negligence in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel on Monday said the WHO was immune under its own 1948 constitution and the International Organization Immunities Act from the proposed class-action lawsuit by the seven Westchester County plaintiffs. The plaintiffs, including a New Rochelle doctor and six Mount Vernon residents who contracted COVID-19, sought damages for Westchester adults over the WHO's alleged downplaying of the coronavirus early in the outbreak, and failure to quickly declare a pandemic and coordinate a global response.

  • India's daily virus cases breach 100,000

    India has recorded the most number of COVID-19 infections in the past week anywhere in the world.With daily infections rising about 12 fold since hitting a multi-month low in early February. Since then authorities eased most restrictions and people largely stopped wearing masks and following social distancing.The country now reporting a record rise with more than 100,000 new cases in a day. Some epidemiologists say more infectious variants of the virus may have played a role in the second surge. India has found hundreds of cases of the virus variants first detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.Hospitals in the worst affected state, Maharashtra, are being overrun by patients. India's richest state, home to its commercial capital Mumbai and numerous industries, reported a record 57,074 new cases overnight.Delhi based Doctor Arvind Kumar says something drastic must be done now. "Let's not blame the new strain for this. It's our COVID(-19) inappropriate behavior which is responsible for this rise so, I think the whole country needs to understand and start practicing it from today. Don't go out of the house unnecessary, avoid closed… people collecting in closed rooms, maintain social distancing and never never step out of your house without a mask."The rise in cases comes as politicians stage massive election rallies, raising fears of further spreading the virus.India is the world's biggest maker of vaccines and while it has injected 77 million doses at home since starting its campaign it is lower than many other countries for vaccines per capita. Including that of more populated China, which started giving shots to its citizens much earlier. India is currently vaccinating only people above the age of 45, having covered health and front-line workers first.Officials are discussing raising the country's vaccine output further.Data from the health ministry shows India has now reported 12.6 million cases, the highest after the U.S. and Brazil.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India reported a record rise in COVID-19 infections on Monday, becoming the second country after the United States to post more than 100,000 new cases in a day, as politicians stage massive election rallies raising fears of further spreading the virus. India's richest state, home to its commercial capital Mumbai and numerous industries, reported a record 57,074 new cases overnight. The country's daily infections have risen about 12-fold since hitting a multi-month low in early February, when authorities eased most restrictions and people largely stopped wearing masks and following social distancing.

  • Hydroxychloroquine and other 'miracle cures' continue to fuel Brazil's outbreak

    In Brazil, the new epicenter of the world's COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals are overflowing, health care workers are stretched beyond their limits and cemeteries operate through the night to keep up with demand. "It's super, super scary," said Fabio Biolchini, an emergency coordinator at Doctors Without Borders in Brazil. Intensive care units in 20 of Brazil's 27 states are above 100% occupancy, Biolchini explained, and thousands are waiting for an open bed in intensive care units.

  • Venezuela doctors and scientists urge COVID-19 vaccination progress as cases spike

    Venezuela's main academies of medicine and science on Monday urged renewed efforts to vaccinate the South American nation's population against the coronavirus amid a spike in infections that has led the government to extend lockdown measures. The pandemic was significantly less severe than expected in Venezuela in 2020 due to widespread gasoline shortages that restricted vehicle movement, the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Physical, Mathematical and Natural Sciences said in a joint statement. But Venezuela now faces a "worst case scenario" of limited vaccine availability, combined with an increase in infections following the relaxation of quarantine measures during the Christmas and Carnival holidays, the academies said.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny moved to sick ward, tested for coronavirus - Izvestia

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved to a sick ward with symptoms of a respiratory illness and has been tested for the coronavirus, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday, after he said he had a high temperature and cough. Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin who declared a hunger strike last week and accused prison staff of denying him proper treatment for acute back and leg pain, alleged earlier there was a tuberculosis outbreak in his ward. The 44-year-old politician whose release the West has demanded said three people from his ward had been hospitalised with tuberculosis and joked darkly that catching the disease might offer him relief from his other ailments.

  • India's daily virus cases breach 100,000; mutants, behaviour blamed

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India reported a record rise in COVID-19 infections on Monday, becoming the second country after the United States to post more than 100,000 new cases in a day, as politicians stage massive election rallies raising fears of further spreading the virus. Hospitals in the worst affected state, Maharashtra, are being overrun by patients. India's richest state, home to its commercial capital Mumbai and numerous industries, reported a record 57,074 new cases overnight.

  • Johnson & Johnson Becomes Third Company To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Study To Adolescents

    On Friday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) became the third company to enter the suit to expand the use of its coronavirus vaccine to adolescents. According to the press release, it will widen its ongoing Phase 2a trial to include adolescents ages 12 to 17. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial had begun in September last year. It was primarily designed to assess the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of single-dose and two-dose regimens of the vaccine candidate in healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years and elderly individuals aged 65 years and above. It will also analyze possible vaccination schedules at one, two, and three-month intervals in two-dose vaccine regimens. The COVID-19 vaccine candidate will initially be tested in a small number of adolescents. Following the initial data review in this Phase 2a trial, the study will be expanded to a larger group of younger adolescents. J&J's move comes after Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE), and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX)COVID-19 vaccine showed to be 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15. That shot is authorized in people 16 and older. In March, Pfizer - BioNTech dosed the first healthy children in a global Phase 1/2/3 seamless study to further evaluate its COVID-19 vaccine in children six months to 11 years of age. In mid-March, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) dosed the first participant in the Phase 2/3 study (KidCOVE study) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in children ages six months to less than 12 years. Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.44% at $163.55 in the market trading session on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCidara Therapeutics Stock Rises After Collaboration Agreement Janssen For Influenza CandidatesEmergent BioSolutions' Plasma-Based Therapy Candidate Flunks COVID-19 Study; HHS Increases Task Order By M© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Apple just increased the maximum amount you can get for trading in your old iPhone

    An iPhone 11 Pro Max in good condition can now get up to $515, up from $500, upon trading in for a new model.

  • The Latest: Ex-diplomat named as US Global COVID coordinator

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appointed a former veteran diplomat and humanitarian aid chief to be a special envoy for U.S. coronavirus vaccine and prevention efforts. Blinken announced Monday that he had named Gayle Smith to be America’s Global COVID-19 coordinator as the Biden administration ramps up its efforts to combat the virus at home and abroad. “And I can say from having worked with Gayle and admired her for years, that no one will work harder, faster, or more effectively to get us to the finish line.”

  • Nasa's Ingenuity helicopter dropped from belly of Mars rover ahead of key test flight

    Nasa's Ingenuity mini-helicopter has been dropped on the surface of Mars in preparation for its first flight, the US space agency said. The ultra-light aircraft had been fixed to the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on the Red Planet on February 18. "MarsHelicopter touchdown confirmed!" Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory tweeted over the weekend. "Its 293 million mile (471 million kilometer) journey aboard @NASAPersevere ended with the final drop of 4 inches (10 centimeter) from the rover's belly to the surface of Mars today. Next milestone? Survive the night." A photograph accompanying the tweet showed Perseverance had driven clear of the helicopter and its "airfield" after dropping to the surface. Ingenuity had been feeding off the Perseverance's power system but will now have to use its own battery to run a vital heater to protect its unshielded electrical components from freezing and cracking during the bitter Martian night.

  • Variants, vaccinations surge across US; Florida, Nevada among 12 states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults: Live COVID-19 updates

    Vaccine skepticism is more widespread among white evangelicals than almost any other major bloc of Americans, a new poll shows. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Suspect in attack on Asian woman to face New York judge

    A New York man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was scheduled to appear before a Manhattan Criminal Court judge on Monday, as community activists demonstrated outside. Police have identified Brandon Elliot, 38, as the man seen in a video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her head several times on March 29 near Times Square in Manhattan. Elliot, on lifetime parole after serving a prison term for murdering his mother, was arraigned last week on two charges of second-degree assault as a hate crime and one count of first-degree attempted assault as a hate crime.

  • Denver mayor: MLB All-Star game would put city’s 'progressive voting system' front and center

    The city of Denver is aggressively pitching Major League Baseball to host this summer’s All-Star game, after the league pulled the game from Atlanta, to protest Georgia’s new voting rights bill.

  • NASA reveals more hidden Easter eggs aboard Mars rover

    On Easter Sunday, NASA announced two more Easter eggs hidden onboard everyone's favorite rover.

  • Trash in tractor-trailer catches fire on I-95, police say

    Trash being hauled by a tractor-trailer caught fire Monday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland State Police said. Police said they received calls around 1:50 p.m. about the fire on southbound I-95 near the exit for Maryland Route 32 near Savage.

  • Suspicious death under investigation in Derry

    A fire in Derry has led to a suspicious death investigation.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.