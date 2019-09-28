Eating more seafood could help us slow the planet's warming — part of a handful of climate solutions the ocean offers

Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Greenpeace

Warming ocean water and unprecedented melting of the Arctic and Antarctic ice sheets could cause sea levels to rise by more than 3 feet by the end of the century, according to new report from the United Nations. These rising waters could displace hundreds of millions of people who live on small islands and in coastal regions. But oceans also offer some ways to cut greenhouse-gas emissions and therefore mitigate climate change. One of those solutions is for people consuming more seafood for protein and less meat. Ramping up off-shore wind energy production could help, too. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Sea levels could rise more than 3 feet within 80 years. Most warm-water coral reefs are expected to die. The oceans are heating up twice as fast as they were in the early '90s.

These are just some of the worrisome findings detailed in a new report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

But two other new reports point out important ways the oceans can help us address the climate crisis.

That research suggests that ocean-based activities have the potential to reduce global carbon-dioxide emissions by nearly 11 billion tons — that's 21% of the reductions needed to keep the planet's temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (the target set in the Paris climate agreement).

The data comes from the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy (HLP) — a group of world leaders and scientists — as well as an accompanying paper in the journal Science.

"We outline a 'no-regrets to-do list' of ocean-based climate actions that could be set in motion today," the authors of the study wrote.

One of those actions has to do with our diet: Getting more protein from seafood and less from meat.

The case for eating more seafood

GP0STTCF5_Medium_res_with_credit_line More

Christian Aslund/Greenpeace

The IPCC assessment, compiled by more than 100 authors from 36 countries, focused on the state of the world's oceans and its cryosphere — the frozen parts of the planet. The findings revise projections for sea-level rise upwards: If Earth's temperature increases by more than 3 degrees Celsius, the authors found, water levels would be an average of 3 feet higher by the year 2100.

The report "paints a gloomy picture of the impacts of climate change on the ocean, ocean ecosystems and people, and an even more dismal portrayal of what is in store unless we get serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions rapidly," Jane Lubchenco, a co-author of the Science study and an HLP advisor, said in a press release.

The solutions Lubchenco and her colleagues highlight fall into five broad categories: producing more ocean-based renewable energy, making the shipping and transport industries carbon-neutral, protecting and restoring ecosystems that sequester carbon dioxide, storing carbon under the seabed, and shifting diets to include more seafood.

"Earth's oceans are not simply a passive victim of climate change, but instead provide a previously unappreciated opportunity to provide solutions towards reducing global greenhouse-gas emissions," the HLP authors said in a press release.