Police still at scene of reported shooting west of Eaton Rapids; shelter-in-place order continues

Police on Wednesday afternoon remained at the scene of an incident involving a shooting near Eaton Rapids, hours after ordering residents in the area to shelter in place.

Eaton County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in the 7000 block of East Five Point Highway about 10:35 a.m. after receiving reports than a man had shot a woman outside of the residence and that a child was inside, sheriff's officials said in a Wednesday afternoon news release.

About 11:10 a.m., Eaton County officials ordered residents in the area of East Five Point Highway between Canfield and Freeman Roads, west of Eaton Rapids, to shelter in place.

A woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a child was able to leave the home safely, officials said.

"This is an ongoing incident, and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office remains on scene as we actively investigate this incident," the news release said.

Michigan State Police, Charlotte police, Eaton Rapids police and negotiators from the Lansing Police Department also were helping at the scene, officials said.

