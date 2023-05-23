Eaton County deputies arrest man for threats to kill '30 people'

DELTA TWP. — A 33-year-old man has been charged with making a threat of terrorism in connection with statements that he wanted to kill "30 people" and then himself, police said Monday evening.

Joshua Erick Ankney was arraigned Monday in 56th District Court on charges of threat of terrorism, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing. He was lodged in the Eaton County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Sunday, deputies with the Delta Township Patrol responded after a call about a man who was threatening to kill 30 people and then himself.

"After an investigation by our road patrol deputies and the detective bureau, we were able to track down the responsible party and take him into custody in Delta Township," police said in a release.

During the arrest, police said Ankney was in possession of a loaded handgun and a knife. He allegedly fought with deputies, but was arrested without anyone being injured.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. June 5 and a preliminary exam for 1:30 p.m. June 12, both before Judge Julie O'Neill.

"Our Eaton County deputies worked extremely hard to take this dangerous gentleman off the streets before anybody got hurt," police said in a press release posted to Facebook. "I am very proud of the work our team does every day to keep our communities safe here in Eaton County."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Threat of terrorism alleged against 33-year-old man