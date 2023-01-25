Eaton County deputy injured in multi-county police chase Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE − An Eaton County Sheriff's deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-county police pursuit that ended in southern Eaton County on Tuesday, officials said.

The pursuit involved a suspect in a stolen flatbed truck who entered Eaton County from Barry County via Lawrence Highway around 1:15 p.m., the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies deployed Stop Sticks that flattened all four tires of the suspect's vehicle.

Regardless, the fleeing driver continued on toward Charlotte and tried to ram a police vehicle, according to the release.

"We decided we needed to act and end the pursuit before it entered the City of Charlotte ...," officials said in the release. "Eaton County Sheriff's Deputies and a Sergeant used their patrol vehicles to disable the fleeing vehicle. Because the truck is much larger than our patrol vehicles, this made it very difficult for us to stop the truck."

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and then to the Barry County Jail, officials said.

The suspect is expected to face charges in Eaton County, as well, they said.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

An Eaton County Sheriff's deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-county police pursuit that ended in southern Eaton County on Tuesday, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Eaton County deputy injured during multi-county police chase Tuesday