Eaton County identifies victim of deputy shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Office of the Sheriff has released the name of the man shot and killed by a deputy almost two weeks ago in Roxland Township.

Garrett Freeman, 33, of Roxand Township is the man’s name. An obituary on the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home website, based in Charlotte, said his memorial service was held Monday.

The investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Michigan State Police.

Details scarce in Eaton County deputy shooting

On January 11, Charlotte Police were searching for a man they identified as “armed and dangerous.” At about 1 p.m., Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies “encountered” the man in Roxand Township. Eaton County has said the man, described as a white male, “produced a firearm and the officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Police response to an officer-involved shooting in Eaton Co. (COURTESY PHOTO: David L. Winkelstern)

The man was transported to Sparrow where he was declared dead.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department, Chief Deputy Elbert Sidel tells 6 News there are two reasons the agency had not released more information.

First, elected Sheriff Tom Reich is out of the office. The second reason is law enforcement wanted to provide the family of the man killed time to have a funeral.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.