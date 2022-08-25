Eaton County man faces multiple charges in connection with domestic assault, standoff

A man faces three charges in connection with a domestic assault and 11-hour standoff with sheriff's deputies Monday in Eaton Rapids, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Mark Edward Novack, 47, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

Novack's bond was set at $500,000 cash or 10% surety.

The charges filed are not directly related to the standoff with police. Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said the current charges are based on the complaint that initiated the standoff.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Katelin Drive in response to a domestic violence complaint "involving a firearm," according to an earlier news release. Upon arriving, they found Novack at home alone; the reported victim was no longer present.

"Eaton County deputies were able to make phone contact with the suspect who advised that he was still armed with a firearm and he was refusing to come out of the residence," the release said.

Negotiators and the sheriff's office's Special Response Team were on scene until the man surrendered about 8 p.m.

The incident resulted in deputies temporarily closing Durfee Road, between East Spicerville Highway and William Durfee Drive, and advising residents on Katelin Drive to shelter in place.

