Eaton County man will stand trial in 'horrific' triple homicide of parents, brother

Daniel James Sougstad, 23, is arraigned via teleconference in Eaton County Court Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, on three counts of open murder and three counts of felony firearm possession. Prosecutors say he killed his mother, father, and brother Sept. 24, 2021.

CHARLOTTE — An Eaton County man will stand trial after a judge determined there was probable cause that he shot and killed his brother and parents in September.

Neighbor Benjamin Crocker testified Tuesday that he was outside the evening of Sept. 24 when he heard a "handful" of gunshots coming from the Sougstad house on Bishop Highway in Windsor Township. Trees blocked his view of the house, but he could hear a young child screaming and crying, he testified.

Crocker's father-in-law called police and a few minutes later, a 5-year-old girl ran across Crocker's front lawn, Crocker said. She appeared to be limping, was missing a shoe and had blood on her.

She told Crocker she had been shot in the foot and that her "Uncle Danny" had killed her father and grandparents.

Police later determined "Uncle Danny" to be 23-year-old Daniel Sougstad, who had been living with his parents, Barbara and John Sougstad, in their Bishop Highway home.

Later, when a detective attempted to talk to the young child at the hospital, she said she did not recall what had happened.

Barbara, John and their 29-year-old son, Ryan Sougstad, all had been shot with a shotgun, Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson said.

"The scene was horrific," Anderson said.

John Sougstad was shot four times — once from a distance in the back and three times at a close range — and was stabbed 11 times, Anderson said.

Ryan Sougstad was stabbed four times and shot four times, Anderson said.

Barbara Sougstad was shot once in the back. Her body was discovered just inside the front door, Eaton County Deputy Josh Popa testified.

Daniel Sougstad was not at the house when police arrived after the shootings. Crocker reported seeing a black car leaving the driveway shortly after he heard gunshots.

Anderson said during Daniel Sougstad's September arraignment that Daniel Sougstad had been headed for the Upper Peninsula after his family's deaths when he turned around and came back south.

Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff's Department stopped and arrested Daniel Sougstad early Sept. 25. Popa testified that he picked him up and took him to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, where he noticed Daniel Sougstad had blood on his pants and small specks of blood on his glasses.

When detectives searched the car Daniel Sougstad had been arrested in and his bedroom, they found unused shotgun shells that appeared to be identical to those found littered throughout the Bishop Highway property, Eaton County Detective Troy Gardner testified. A few were nestled in a dresser drawer and several others were in the center console of the car.

Gardner said he also found a 12 gauge shotgun on the back floorboard of the car with one slug in the magazine and another in the chamber.

Daniel Sougstad had been purchased the gun in November 2019, along with three boxes of ammunition that matched the shells found at the crime scene, Gardner said.

"He had the shotgun, he had matching shells and his niece said he murdered his family," Anderson said shortly before Eaton County District Court Judge Julie O'Neill said there was enough evidence for Daniel Sougstad to stand trial.

Daniel Sougstad's attorney, Eaton County Public Defender Timothy Havis, said prosecutors were relying on third-person testimony about what the 5-year-old said after she ran to the neighbor's house. In addition, Havis said, Sougstad had minimal blood on him, something that does not match the graphic nature of the crime Anderson described.

"The prosecution is very far away from proving their case," Havis said, noting that there were many holes in the case.

Daniel Sougstad is charged with three counts of murder and three counts of felony firearm.

He is not facing any charges in connection with the child's injury.

Gardner testified Tuesday that the injury to 5-year-old's foot did not appear to be a gunshot. He said it was small, about the size of a pellet from a BB gun. The slugs from the gun found in Daniel Sougstad's car would have "taken her foot off," Gardner said.

