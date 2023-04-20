LANSING — The Eaton County Sheriff Office is investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday in his apartment, the agency said in a Facebook post late Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the “Village Green apartment complex” for a suspicious death investigation and found a “middle-aged male” dead.

Detectives are investigating the "apparent homicide" and no suspects are in custody, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office did not give any additional specifics on the location of the apartment or what time deputies responded. There is a Village Green of Lansing apartment complex in the 5200 block of W. Mall Drive in Delta Township but it was not immediately clear if that was where the man was found.

Officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the incident to call 517-323-8492.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Eaton County sheriff asks for tips in 'apparent homicide'