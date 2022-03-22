Eaton couple, authorities trade allegations after arrest

NOTE: This story was initially published in July 2020.

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Eaton couple who have lodged allegations of misconduct against authorities in that Delaware County town on Friday were formally charged in a July 17 conflict with police.

Tiffanie Nicole Williams, 36, is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 1 with three counts each of attempted battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement, and a single count of invasion of privacy.

The attempted battery charges are Level 6 felonies carrying maximum 30-month prison terms, while the other counts are misdemeanors.

Her husband, Lanzell Lee Williams III, 34, is charged in the same court with intimidation, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence, and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.

Eaton police went to the apartment complex where the couple lives, in the 700 block of East Race Street, on the evening of July 17 after Tiffanie Williams allegedly confronted her stepdaughter, who lives at the same complex and has a protective order against her stepmother.

Tiffanie Williams speaks out on social media

Police allege Tiffanie Williams fought with officers at her apartment as they tried to take her into custody, including making "biting motions" in the direction of officers' legs,

Her husband is accused of pointing a gun at the officers before he put the weapon down and then recorded a portion of the incident with a cellphone.

In a series of postings online, Tiffanie Williams has alleged officers beat her, breaking one of her arms, and made racist comments. She has also said she was sexually assaulted.

Her husband has claimed the protective order his wife is charged with violating was not valid, and also described an alleged conspiracy against the couple involving many people.

Initial hearings in the Circuit Court 1 cases are set for Sept. 23.

