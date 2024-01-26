Update 7:30 a.m.

VERMONTVILLE TWP. — Eaton County Central Dispatch this morning asked people in the area of West Vermontville Highway and Bradley Road to shelter in place while police search for a person.

At 7: 30 a.m., Eaton County dispatch said the shelter-in-place directive remained in effect, but added no new information about the situation.

The initial post on Facebook about 5 a.m. said the Michigan State Police were searching the area for a subject.

The only description provided in the post said the person was a white man wearing a black coat and jeans.

"Call 911 if you see this subject," the post said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Eaton dispatch tells Vermontville area residents to shelter in place during search