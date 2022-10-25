Eaton High student detained after 911 call asking how many years he’d get for a killing

An Eaton High School student was detained Tuesday after he called 911 and said he wanted to find out how many years he would get for killing someone because he felt like slaying others, according to a police call log.

The student made the call from off campus, according to Northwest ISD school officials. The school is in Fort Worth but is part of the Northwest district.

Several Fort Worth police officers went to the school, at 1350 Eagle Blvd., on Tuesday morning, and they located the student off campus.

He did not harm anyone and he was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation, police said.

“We commend the swift response of local law enforcement and also our schools for their quick action to protect students and staff,” Northwest school officials said in a message to parents about the incident. “Please be aware that because of federal privacy laws, we cannot identify the student involved.

“This student will be held accountable with an appropriate disciplinary response in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct,” the district’s message read. “Thank you for your understanding as we responded to this situation. Safety and security are a shared responsibility, and we value the partnership with local law enforcement and our community in keeping our schools safe.”

The incident began at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A police log report indicated that the boy made the 911 call and asked the questions about killing. He was calling from near the high school.

The student made threats, but did not mention specific individuals or schools, district officials said.

Fort Worth police and three schools in the Northwest school district took precautions in response to the threats. Officers went to Schluter Elementary School, Adams Middle School and Eaton High School.

Schluter and Adams entered into a secure hold — meaning visitors are not permitted into a school while students remain in their classes — for about 15 minutes. Eaton investigated the situation and assisted police.