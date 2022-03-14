Eaton Rapids man charged in November hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old boy

DeJaven Bernard Hopkins was killed in a hit-and-run crash in November.

LANSING – An Eaton Rapids man faces two felony charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old Lansing boy in November.

David Duane Brown, 57, was arraigned last week in Eaton County District Court on one count each of driving on a suspended or revoked license causing death and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash, Lansing police said in a Monday news release.

The case is being handled in Eaton County courts because the crash occurred west of the Ingham County line.

Police on Monday identified the boy who died as DeJaven Bernard Hopkins, of Lansing.

The crashed happened about 1:25 a.m. Nov. 14 on West Jolly Road, near Kensington Circle.

The boy was walking "on or along the side" of the road when he was struck by a driver in a light-colored pickup truck, police said at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About a week later, police announced they had recovered the vehicle involved in the crash but released no other information.

In Monday's update, police said Brown turned himself in to the Eaton County Sheriff's Department after charges were issued. A $15,000 cash bond was set for him, they said.

An attorney listed for Brown in court records could not immediately be reached by the State Journal.

