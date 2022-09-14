CHARLOTTE − An Eaton Rapids man was trying to kill another man when he ran him over with a vehicle Sunday morning in Eaton Rapids Township, authorities said.

Andrew Lavern Hoag, 46, was arraigned Tuesday in Eaton County District Court on a count of assault with intent to murder in connection with the incident on Bostedor Road, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A judge set a $500,000 bond for Hoag, according to the release.

It was not clear Tuesday if Hoag is represented by an attorney.

The man police said was a victim of the assault, age 49, was reported in critical but stable condition following the 4:45 a.m. incident. Police on Tuesday did not say whether his condition had changed.

Police said Hoag left the scene of the assault in a vehicle and drove to a location on South Royston Road before leaving that area on foot, police said. They said they believe he was picked up by someone in a vehicle.

Hoag was arrested in the city of Eaton Rapids.

Police have not given a motive for the alleged assault.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Eaton Rapids man charged with trying to kill another man with vehicle