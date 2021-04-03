Eaton Rapids softball coach accused of sexual abuse involving player

Mark Hicks, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Apr. 3—An Eaton Rapids softball coach has been charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a player, Michigan State Police announced Friday.

William Steven Kunkel Jr. was arraigned Tuesday in 56th District Court on one count of child sexually abusive activity and two counts each of criminal sexual conduct in the second and third degree, the agency said in a statement.

The 47-year-old was arrested after troopers with the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, the Lansing Post and the Metro South Post completed an investigation stemming from a tip that he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile female softball player while with Finesse Fastpitch, according to the release.

Other details were not released.

Officials with the club did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Kunkel's bond was set at $50,000.

