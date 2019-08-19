Eaton Releases 13th Annual Sustainability Report Highlighting Its Environmental and Social Responsibility Goals

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power management company Eaton recently published the company’s 2018 Sustainability Report. The report, which highlights the company’s progress in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance, is available on the company’s website at www.eaton.com/sustainability.

“Our vision is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services,” said Harold Jones, executive vice president, Eaton Business System and Sustainability. “Every day, this vision guides our employees to contribute to the company’s success while leaving a positive impact on the world. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and the goals we’ve set for the future.”

Highlights from the 2018 report include:

The company reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 13.6 percent from 2015 levels. This is more than halfway toward its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 20 percent by 2025.

Nearly 50 percent of Eaton’s manufacturing sites achieved zero waste-to-landfill status by the end of 2018, and the company has committed to achieving zero waste-to-landfill status at all major manufacturing sites by 2030.

Through the company’s biennial employee survey, 81 percent of employees who participated said they are proud to work at Eaton.

Nearly 5,000 Eaton leaders completed the company’s Valuing Inclusion and Diversity program.

In 2018, 50 percent of the company’s Board of Directors represented diverse groups.

Eaton invested $584 million last year to help accelerate innovation across its product portfolio. This investment, in part, is helping accelerate the modernization of power grids, advance energy storage solutions, and improve the durability and recyclability of its products.

The company established its eMobility business, which produces technologies for electric, hybrid and fuel cell commercial vehicles.

Eaton has published a sustainability report each year since 2006.

For more information and to view the entire 2018 Sustainability Report, visit www.eaton.com/sustainability.

