Eaton sentenced to 30 years for death of off-duty trooper

Oct. 8—RIPLEY — Two weeks after a Tippah County jury found Troy Eaton guilty in the September 2018 shooting death of Josh Smith and the wounding of another man, a judge ordered him to spend the next 30 years in a state prison.

Circuit Court Judge Kelly Luther sentenced Eaton, 46, to the maximum 40 years for second degree murder but suspended 10 of those years. Luther also sentenced him to 20 years for aggravated assault in the shooting of Ricky Vick of Michigan City. The sentences will run concurrently.

"I am relieved for the family that the judge sentenced him the way he did," said Third Circuit District Attorney Ben Creekmore. He said his office tried to work out an agreement with Eaton to avoid a trial.

"His failure to accept responsibility for his actions is the reason he is in this position," Creekmore said.

Following a week-long trial, a Tippah County jury on Sept. 25 found Eaton guilty of a fatal shooting in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, 2018, in the Big Hatchie Bottom. According to testimony, Eaton was under the influence of methamphetamine and attempting to sell the illegal drug when Smith approached him and asked him to leave.

Under state law, a second degree murder conviction carries a sentence of life in prison if sentenced by a jury. But if sentenced by a judge, the law sets a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years.

During the sentencing hearing on Friday morning, the defense called four witnesses, who spoke of Eaton as a hard worker and God-fearing Christian, especially in the last three years. The state called three witnesses who talked about Smith as a man and a trooper.

Smith's widow, Chelsea Smith, said Eaton took away her husband and the father of two small children.

"Your careless actions took away our future with him," Smith said. "My heart still aches every day. There is no excuse for what you've done. You have to take responsibility for your actions."

Eaton did not take full responsibility for his actions when he addressed the court and Smith's family.

"I am very sorry for what happened," Eaton said. "It happened, and we can't take it back. I hope that someday you will find some sort of forgiveness for me."

Luther said that imposing a sentence on someone is the hardest part of any judge's job. He added that he felt Eaton was under the influence of drugs and possibly alcohol when he took Mr. Smith's life.

"Mr. Eaton is probably not the man he was Sept. 30, 2018," Luther said. "After this incident, he may have gotten his life right. But we still have to suffer for our decisions and suffer the consequences of our mistakes."

Luther could have sentenced Eaton to serve a total of 60 years. Instead, he cut it in half. Under state law, a second degree murder sentence must be served day-for-day. That means that Eaton will be 76 before he is released from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

When released, he will still have to serve five years of post release supervision, commonly called probation.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the rural area of Big Hatchie Bottom near the Alcorn/Tippah County line where people were riding ATVs. Following the shooting, Eaton fled the scene but surrendered to authorities later that morning.

He was initially charged with capital murder because it was believed Smith was acting as a law enforcement officer at the time of his killing. But as the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that Smith was off-duty and acting as a citizen.

Because of that, Eaton was released on a $300,000 bond six weeks after his arrest.

In April 2019, the Tippah County Grand Jury indicted Eaton for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Vick. The first-degree murder carries a life sentence but with a chance of release.

Since second-degree murder does not involve premeditation or deliberate design, Creekmore presented the case to a second grand jury. Six months later, a different grand jury indicted Eaton for second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

"It was a tactical decision," Creekmore said. "The facts of the case more closely fit the description of second-degree murder of both carried up to life in prison."

william.moore@djournal.com