Eaton woman accused of drowning own grandmother indicted on murder charges

An Eaton woman accused of killing her own grandmother will face criminal charges after a Preble County grand jury handed-up an indictment in the case Monday.

Heidi Matheny, 35, was indicted by a Preble County grand jury Monday on charges of murder, stemming from the death of her 93-year-old grandmother Alice Matheny, according to online court records.

A warrant has been issued for Heidi’s arrest however she has remained in custody since her arrest in November, according to court records and Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson. Her arraignment date has not yet been set.

“We will coordinate with the courts on her arraignment on her indictment,” Simpson told News Center 7′s John Bedell.

Earlier court hearings have been delayed after Heidi was transported to a mental health facility last week. Her defense attorney asked a Preble County judge to delay her initial appearance in November after she was taken to a Cincinnati-based mental health facility.

Heidi is accused of drowning Alice Nov. 15 inside a house on East Somers Street.

A police report obtained through a News Center 7 public records request stated Heidi told police that she went behind her grandmother while she was doing dishes and she held her head in the sink “until she stopped blowing bubbles.”

Heidi told police she wasn’t sure if her grandmother was dead yet so she filled up the bathtub and held Alice under for 15 minutes until she stopped breathing and left her in the bathtub.

Heidi then walked from the apartment