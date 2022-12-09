Eaton woman who admitted to drowning 93-year-old grandmother to appear in court today

The woman who admitted to drowning her 93-year-old grandmother is set to appear in court today.

Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton, told officers she drowned her grandmother, according to video News Center 7 received from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Last November, Eaton police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Somers Street on the report of a possible homicide, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

A police report obtained through a News Center 7 public records request stated Matheny told police that she went behind her grandmother while she was doing dishes and she held her head in the sink “until she stopped blowing bubbles.”

Matheny told police she wasn’t sure if her grandmother was dead yet, so she filled up the bathtub and held her under for 15 minutes until she stopped breathing and left her in the bathtub.

Matheny is expected to appear in court at 8:30 a.m.