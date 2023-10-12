Eatonton man charged for possessing child sexual abuse material, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a 46-year-old Eatonton man was arrested on 11 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

According to the GBI, Jamey Allen Nichols was taken into custody on Oct. 5 by the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

An investigation into Nichols and his internet activity started after the GBI’s CEACC Unit received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, involving child sexual abuse material.

GBI got a search warrant for Nichols’ home. The agency said multiple electronic devices were seized and analyzed by digital forensic investigators.

The materials on the devices resulted in Nichols’ arrest, according to the GBI.

GBI said the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search warrant at Nichols’ home, and his subsequent arrest. He was taken into custody at the Putnam County Jail.

Nichols’ currently faces 11 charges for sexual exploitation of children: possession of child sexual abuse material. The GBI said they anticipate more charges will come.

