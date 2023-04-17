Eau Claire Co. spends $350K on outside experts for DHS probe

Apr. 16—EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County spent about $350,000 for outside attorneys and forensic accountants for a recently completed criminal investigation into one of its departments.

Attorney Mindy Dale from the Eau Claire office of law firm von Briesen & Roper summarized the costs of the investigation into the Department of Human Services' financial books and practices to the County Board during a meeting earlier this month.

Hired by the Sheriff's Office to do a forensic audit into DHS' financial practices between 2017 and 2021, accounting firm Wipfli has billed the county $252,630 for its services, Dale said.

The accountants started their work on the investigation in October 2020 and it culminated in a final report provided this past November to the Sheriff's Office.

Due to concerns that the county's own attorney would have a conflict of interest in handling legal matters of one county department investigating another, the county's Administration Committee decided in fall 2021 to bring in outside legal counsel.

Since von Briesen & Roper was hired in November 2021, the firm has billed the county "just shy of $100,000," Dale told the County Board. Their duties included serving as an intermediary between the sheriff's office and other county employees, help gathering information and ensure compliance with privacy laws and regulations.

In addition to the two outside firms hired to help the investigation, countless hours were spent on it by county workers.

The Sheriff's Office had a detective and a deputy working "virtually full-time on this matter for close to three years," Dale said. Aside from those two, there would occasionally be other officers used to execute search warrants and help with the investigation.

Numerous other county departments also spent staff time providing information and producing documents sought by investigators. That included employees in administration, finance, human resources, information systems and the investigation's area of focus — human services.

The investigation began in May 2020 when two County Board supervisors brought their concerns over mismanagement of DHS finances to then-Sheriff Ron Cramer. A $1.1 million accounting error in the DHS budget that helped create a $3.3 million deficit for 2019, multimillion deficits from previous years and the handling of an investigation into a fired employee's personal use of department money were issues Supervisors Mark Beckfield and Steve Chilson brought to the sheriff, based on a recently unsealed search warrant.

The sheriff had complained about struggling to get cooperation with his investigation, which led him in October 2021 to serve search warrants on numerous county offices and two companies with contracts with DHS.

After completing the investigation, final reports from the Sheriff's Office and Wipfli were submitted in December to prosecutors to consider potential criminal charges. Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindahl turned the case over to a special prosecutor, La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke, to decide if the investigation should result in charges.

Gruenke stated in a March 31 letter that he is declining to issue any criminal charges in the case.

While he wouldn't comment on whether internal policies, ethics rules or personnel issues need to be addressed, Gruenke found no criminal activity with the exception of an employee who has already been fired and prosecuted.

Zer Yang Xiong Smith was charged with multiple counts of fraud in August 2020 in Eau Claire County Court and reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in September 2021. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, 160 hours community service, pay $10,500 in restitution to the county plus court costs, according to online court records.

In the wake of Gruenke's decision, the search warrants used for the investigation were unsealed and the Sheriff's Office has released Wipfli's report.

Yet to be made public is the 443-pages report of the sheriff's investigation into DHS. Before that is released, Dale and the county's own legal staff is reviewing the document for parts where people listed in the report must be notified or have their names redacted due to privacy rights.

Dale said during the April 5 County Board meeting that she'd already spotted one instance where the name and address of a DHS client was in the report.

"You can't put that on the website. That has to be redacted," she said, as seen in a video recording of that meeting.

Though the criminal investigation finished without charges being filed, it's not the end of the county's deep dive into how one of its biggest departments handles its finances.

"But that's not the end of this matter. I wish it was. I wish we could just close the file and say 'we're done.," Dale said. "But there are things the county still needs to do."

The Sheriff's Office investigation did identify some noncriminal concerns where follow-up action or further explanation is needed, she said.

The attorney said her law firm will be working with the county on how to address those issues.