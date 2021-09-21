Eau Claire man charged with stalking neighbor

Sep. 20—EAU CLAIRE — A 26-year-old Eau Claire man has been charged with stalking a neighbor by following her and going into her home.

Ameen Abdrabbo, 425 1/2 Hobart St., was charged with felony stalking, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts of bail jumping on Monday in Eau Claire County Court.

Judge Jon Theisen set bond at $1,000 cash for Abdrabbo. Conditions of release while his case is pending include that Abdrabbo have no contact with the victim, her home, her family or her workplace.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police Saturday morning to report that the actions of her neighbor scared her and made her fear for her life.

Earlier that morning, Abdrabbo had been pounding on the back door of her home, which is monitored with security cameras. She told police that Abdrabbo uses her back porch often and she believes he uses drugs there. Police did recover a baggie of marijuana found on the porch.

The woman said she'd been afraid to report Abdrabbo's prior behavior, but told police on Saturday about incidents that go back to late July.

Among those encounters was an occasion where the woman returned home to see Abdrabbo with a coffee mug and blanket from inside her home. She did not know how he got inside her residence, and told police she never gave him permission to go inside.

Other incidents included Abdrabbo entering her apartment without asking, him following her while she was walking around the neighborhood and vaguely threatening comments he'd made.

Recently Abdrabbo's behavior worried the woman enough that she'd sent her children to stay overnight at a relative's place, she told police.

Abdrabbo's bail jumping charges are tied to pending criminal cases against him in Eau Claire County. Those other cases are for charges of battery, marijuana possession, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, second-offense drunken driving, discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker and battery to emergency medical care providers.