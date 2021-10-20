Eau Claire man pleads guilty to role in breaching Capitol

Oct. 19—EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has reached a plea bargain in the case.

Kevin Loftus, 53, was charged a week after the riots. Prosecutors revised the charges in February. A plea hearing Tuesday included submission of the agreement.

The agreement includes a guilty plea to a single count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months and fines of up to $5,000. Prosecutors agreed to recommend dismissal of the remaining counts at the time Loftus is sentenced.

While the agreement prohibits further prosecution of non-violent offenses connected to the riots, Loftus is not immune should evidence of violent actions later emerge.

The riots in the Capitol did an estimated $1.49 million in damage, according to the filing. Loftus will pay $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol.

Loftus posted photos of himself inside the Capitol from Jan. 6, as well as Facebook posts noting that he was in a series of photos of suspects released by the FBI.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2022.