Eau Claire man pleads guilty to eighth drunk-driving offense

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·1 min read

Dec. 7—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man was convicted of his eighth drunken driving offense on Monday.

Jason N. Rickey, 48, 4808 E. Hamilton Ave., pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court.

However, Judge James Isaacson didn't accept the plea at this time. Defense attorney William Laman said Rickey recently had a medical procedure and is not in good physical condition to be incarcerated at this time. Laman previously submitted a letter to the court from Rickey's doctor about his condition.

Rickey appeared via Zoom conference call. Laman said Rickey should be 80% recovered from his medical procedure by May 1. Isaacson warned Rickey that there is a joint agreement in this case that a prison sentence is recommended.

"I will delay that until he is in a more appropriate place for sentencing," Isaacson said.

Isaacson then set a hearing for May 25 to formally accept Rickey's plea and conduct the sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, Rickey was arrested April 4 when he showed up to the Chippewa County Jail on his motorcycle. He told a Chippewa Falls police officer he had arrived to bail out a woman who was in the jail.

However, the officer observed signs of intoxication, and Rickey failed field sobriety tests. He had a .22 blood-alcohol level.

Along with the OWI conviction, Rickey also was cited for failure to take a test.

Court records show Rickey was convicted of his seventh drunken driving offense in Chippewa County Court in 2009 and was ordered to serve one year in jail.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chile's congress approves same-sex marriages, adoptions

    Both houses of Chile's congress voted Tuesday to approve a marriage equality bill that also includes authorization for adoptions by same-sex couples. The initiative was approved first by the Senate on a 21-8 vote, with three abstentions, and shortly afterward by the Chamber of Deputies with 82 votes in favor, 20 against and two abstentions. The measure now goes to President Sebastián Piñera, who supported the bill, and will enter into force 90 days after its publication in the official gazette.

  • With so many teen shooting deaths this year, some cases are unsolved. Here's the latest.

    In the unsolved fatal shootings of four students, a spokesperson said there's no way to determine the number of hours spent on each investigation.

  • Dole honored with events in DC, his hometown, Kansas capital

    Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service attended by President Joe Biden as well as a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital. Dole’s casket will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. Biden will join former presidents, current and former leaders in Congress, friends and the Dole family for the private service Friday morning at Washington National Cathedral, according to the Dole Institute of Politics.

  • GOP Women Are Leaning Into Mudslinging and Total Villainy

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty“We are not the fringe,” Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene said a few days ago. “We are the base of the party.”She was defending her alliance of right-wing congressional racists—with a tacit emphasis on Lauren Boebert, who in recent weeks has gotten criticism for being just slightly more overtly racist and Islamaphobic than usual—from those who have labeled them an aberration within the GOP conference. And on this issue, Greene, like some real-

  • Judge Blasts Najib as 'National Embarrassment' as Court Upholds 1MDB Guilty Verdict

    (Bloomberg) -- A Malaysia court upheld former leader Najib Razak’s guilty verdict from the first of a series of trials linked to troubled state fund 1MDB, with a judge referring to his actions as a “national embarrassment.”Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s Megacities

  • ‘You Don’t Belong Here’: Son Charged With Assault After Mom Calls Cops on Black Worker

    YouTubeA man accused of racially profiling a Black worker in a Tennessee parking garage with his white mom has been charged with assault after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, the Nashville Metro police said.According to an arrest warrant filed Dec. 2, Edward Brennan took a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking cars for parking permits in the Nashville garage, after his mom called the police because Martinez refused to show them identification. “A reasonable person wou

  • Man ‘Executed’ His Ex-Girlfriend On Thanksgiving While She Was On Date With Another Man, Prosecutors Allege

    An Illinois man has been accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving while she was on a date with another man. Robert “Bobby” J. Tarr, 48, is now facing three counts of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Leslie Reeves—who had taught self-defense courses in the community and was an outspoken advocate against domestic violence. Tarr is also facing one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Christopher J. Smith, 48, who had been on

  • Jussie Smollett Got Totally Nailed in His Cross-Examination

    REUTERSAfter Jussie Smollett spilled all the tea he could on Monday, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb put the focus back on the attack on the Empire star that the actor allegedly staged in a brutal cross examination on Tuesday.Webb, a lawyer’s lawyer who nailed corrupt judges and cops when he served as the U.S. attorney for the district including Chicago and who prosecuted Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser and deposed the president as special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair, shifted the foc

  • Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in ‘organized retail crime’ bust, AG says

    Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in bust, AG says. ‘First major bust’ of statewide task force came after man arrested on gun charge.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Jury sees never-before-seen photos of Epstein and defendant

    FBI agents submit previously unseen photo evidence as third accuser testifies in Maxwell trial.

  • Police arrest three teenagers in 'bait car' sting near Ohio State campus

    The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up in a so-called "bait car" operation Friday in the University District.

  • California man arrested after girlfriend he allegedly tortured and held captive for a month escapes

    A California man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, torture and rape after his girlfriend, who he allegedly held captive for a month, escaped.

  • High schooler arrested in assault that put classmate on ventilator, Texas cops say

    The teenager reportedly suffered two skull fractures and a broken clavicle in the assault that occurred at a party.

  • A Franklin masseuse is facing sexual assault charges on allegations of touching customers' genitals

    Yingfeng Huang of Chicago, is facing fourth-degree sexual assault charges, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

  • Both sides rest in Josh Duggar child pornography trial

    The defense rested Tuesday in the Arkansas federal trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar after a prosecutor sharply questioned a computer expert during the state’s cross-examination. Duggar, 33, is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted. Under questioning by Duggar’s attorneys, forensic computer analyst Michele Bush said the computer where child pornography was downloaded could have been accessed remotely.

  • Mysterious Insta Profile Emerges in Probe of Teen Hikers’ Slayings

    FBIDetectives investigating the 2017 slayings of two Indiana teens have zeroed in on a mysterious social media profile they believe may be connected to the unsolved double murder.“While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots,” the Indiana State Police announced Monday night. “This profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media

  • Jussie Smollett’s Juicy Testimony Makes Everyone Look Guilty

    Chicago Tribune/GettySex, drugs, and lies. We sorta knew this was coming.Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense Monday at the criminal trial over whether the actor staged a hoax hate crime involving a noose as part of a dispute with his old employer in 2019. The testimony was the culmination of a saga that began with Smollett’s Trump-era call for help after he claimed “MAGA” goons targeted him, only for cops to turn the tables on the erstwhile Empire star and say he made it all up.“I’

  • Mexican nationals accused of kidnapping 9, murdering 6, including 3 U.S. citizens

    Six Mexican nationals are accused of kidnapping nine people and murdering six of them, including three American citizens, authorities said Tuesday.

  • The charges against the parents of the suspect in the Oxford school shooting are rare, but legal experts say they're likely to stick

    James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to a Michigan school shooting that left four dead.

  • Jussie Smollett said on the witness stand at his trial that he previously did drugs and made out with one of the men authorities say he hired to attack him

    The ex-"Empire" actor took the witness stand in his criminal trial. He is accused of staging a hate crime against himself to gain publicity in 2019.