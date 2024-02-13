Eau Claire woman injured in Highway 60 crash Monday morning

Feb. 12—WABASHA, Minn. — A woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Wabasha.

A 2014 Dodge Journey was northbound on Minnesota Highway 60 and a 2013 Toyota Camry was eastbound on Hiawatha Drive West when the vehicles collided around 10:30 a.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Toyota, Kia Vue, 31, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, Jarret Richard Thomas, 26, of Lake City, was not injured in the crash.

The Wabasha Police Department, Wabasha Fire Department and Wabasha Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.