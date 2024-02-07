EB I-80 traffic being held near Soda Springs

TechCrunch

Toyota will spend an additional $1.3 billion to prepare its Kentucky factory for production of a new three-row all-electric SUV designed for U.S. consumers, the company announced Tuesday. The extra capital pushes Toyota's total investment into the factory to nearly $10 billion and is the latest example of the automaker's renewed pledge to electrification. Toyota has been criticized in recent years for lagging behind the industry's shift toward battery-electric vehicles.