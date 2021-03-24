EB Hwy 84 closed as Fremont police investigate shooting
Fremont police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Highway 84 at Ardenwood Blvd., prompting the closure of eastbound lanes.
A gray SUV hit Feng Zhou, 58, while he was walking with his wife at around 6 p.m. by Johnson Road on Saturday, CBSDFW reports. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, Zhou was struck near his home, reports NBCDFW. The vehicle drove eastbound on Keller-Smithfield Road and was last seen by witnesses on Keller Parkway.
A man went on an anti-Asian tirade after being asked to wear a mask while riding a bus in Florida earlier this month. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred on a Miami-Dade Transit bus on the evening of March 9.
(Reuters) -Two days before police say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa armed himself with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a handgun and donned a tactical vest, he sat in his Arvada, Colorado, home fiddling with a gun. The sight alarmed his family. The gun did not look like a rifle featured in old Western movies, Alissa's sister-in-law told police, according to an arrest affidavit.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new strategist has claimed all white people are “rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias.” Genevieve Roth said she realised she was “racist” after marrying her black husband. “Race is an issue in our marriage because as a white woman of privilege, I have racist tendencies written in at a cellular level,” she said. The comment echoes an observation made by Prince Harry, who said his own upbringing and education meant he had been ignorant about the widespread nature of racism until he met his wife. Ms Roth founded Invisible Hand, a “female-led, diverse team" based in New York that is now advising the couple’s Archewell Foundation. She has written about how it was only when she married her husband, Jordan, that she realised the world treats her differently to him. “As a white American woman, I have too often made the mistake of considering racial injustice as something happening to black people that I needed to empathise with and fight for, instead of understanding it as something that I myself was creating and responsible for,” she told Australian social enterprise Primer. Alaskan-born Ms Roth wrote in Good Housekeeping last year: “It does not matter how many marches I have planned or how many progressive candidates I have campaigned for or how many times I have chanted Black Lives Matter in the streets: I am rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias. “And to all of the non-black folks reading this, we need to get clear on something: So are you.” Similarly, Prince Harry told GQ magazine last year: “Unconscious bias… having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed.” “Sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it (existed), especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.” He said it would take “every single one of us” to instigate change. Archewell’s partnership with Ms Roth, a former magazine journalist who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, was announced this week as the foundation revealed a number of staff changes.
A mom took to TikTok for advice after her 5-year-old daughter asked to make a major life decision.
Irvine Police are asking the public's help to identify a young man, possibly a teen, who attacked a 69-year-old Asian man during an argument about their dogs last week. The attack happened around 7 p.m. on March 19 while the victim was walking his dog outside Sierra Vista Middle School in Irvine, California, according to KTLA.
Video posted to social media shows a noisy scuffle among passengers as they prepared to get off American Airlines Flight 2275 in Phoenix this week.
Authorities in Orange County, California are investigating a potential hate crime after a grieving Asian American family received a threatening letter. Claudia Choi shared that her family received the anonymous letter on Monday, but it was post-marked on Friday, the day her father, Byong, was laid to rest, KCAL9 reports. The writer of the handwritten note celebrated Byong's death: “Now that Byong is gone makes it one less Asian to put up with in Leisure World.”
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.
A retired NYPD officer who was captured on video playing a tambourine inside the Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6 riot has been arrested and charged.
Southwest had served passengers ice water for most of the pandemic but more options are being introduced on flights as of March 16.
THE MONEYIST Dear Moneyist, My wife and I had our first baby 3 months ago. As the breadwinner, my wife just returned to work after 12 weeks of unpaid maternity leave. Our savings are a bit low and she is now “asking for my blessing” to work part-time.
Zara Tindall confirmed she had given birth to a boy, her first son.
The fundraising letter drew backlash following the mass shooting that killed 10 people in her home state
The recently-discovered artefact has triggered a photo-editing frenzy on Chinese social media.
Canadian Border agents had legitimate reasons to question Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou for three hours before her arrest by federal police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday, pushing back at defense arguments. Meng's lawyers contend that abuses of process took place in the lead-up to her arrest in December 2018 that should invalidate the U.S. extradition request. Meng, 49, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on a U.S warrant at Vancouver International Airport.
North Korea fired off two short-range missiles over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, marking the first such tests since the start of the Biden administration.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed on Wednesday they had detected the tests and monitored them in real time, though they had not acknowledge them until days later.Washington has played down the tests, and insisted it will remain open to dialogue with Pyongyang.The tests come after North Korea refused repeated U.S. attempts at contact since mid-February.U.S. President Joe Biden was asked about the tests by reporters in Ohio on Tuesday:"We have learned that there's nothing much has changed."A top U.S. general last week warned North Korea may soon begin flight testing an improved design for its inter-continental ballistic missiles, a provocative move that would further inflame tensions with Washington.North Korea hasn't tested an ICBM or nuclear weapon in over three years, but has continued testing short-range missiles since talks with the Trump administration broke down in 2019.It's since developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs over the past year in violation of international sanctions, according to U.N. reports.Senior U.S. officials say the Biden administration is in the "final stages" of a full review of U.S. policy towards North Korea, and will host discussions with allies Japan and South Korea next week.
Data: Levada Analytical Center; Chart: Will Chase/Axios.A majority of Russian respondents hold favorable views toward China, a recent survey found.Why it matters: Russia is deepening its economic and diplomatic ties with China as the two nations draw closer together, bound in part by their shared animus toward Washington.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The Chinese and Russian foreign ministers met today and jointly criticized the new human rights sanctions the EU levied on both countries yesterday.Details: In a joint survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and the Levada Analytical Center published on March 10, pollsters found 74% of Russian respondents have positive views toward China.By contrast, just 45% expressed a favorable view towards the EU, and 39% had a favorable view of the U.S.56% of Russian respondents said growing Russian ties to China did not increase their country's dependence on Beijing.The bottom line: "Russian President Putin’s reorientation away from the West and toward Beijing in the aftermath of the 2014 Crimea annexation seems to have been accepted, if not embraced, by the Russian public," the survey authors write.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
There is no definition for what makes someone the Most Valuable Player in the NBA. If it’s the best player, LeBron James should have way more than four trophies. If it’s the best player on the best regular-season team, then Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the correct pick in each of the last two seasons.
Several of San Francisco Bay Area's largest technology companies including Twitter Inc and Google plan to keep their offices largely closed for months more despite the government allowing them on Tuesday to be opened in a limited capacity. Taking into account declining coronavirus infections, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties eased guidelines that had kept most office buildings closed for the last year except to crucial security and support staff. "San Francisco is going to come alive," Mayor London Breed told reporters.