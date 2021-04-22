eBay Find: 1964 Chevy Impala SS

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Is this barn find car worth what the current owner wants?

Scouring the listings on eBay, we recently ran across this 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS which the current owner says is a true barn find. Yes, we’re aware in some circles barn finds are mythical creatures which magically fetch higher prices. That’s due in part to their tendency to be mostly if not completely original, even though they might have some charming corrosion from sitting uncovered. However, this Impala SS doesn’t look so bad.

Right on cue, at the beginning of the listing the owner of this car says it’s “all original OEM” with only one owner. It’s also supposed to be numbers-matching with the original 327ci V8 and automatic transmission. That’s impressive, if true, and we always recommend doing some homework about such claims.

This Chevy does look to be in nice shape, especially for having sat in a barn (or garage or whatever) for who knows how long. Usually the clear coat on the paint wears off, if not more. Sometimes animals get into the interior and trash it, literally, or mold grows on the floorboards. Instead, the vinyl is dirty and there’s some wear on the driver’s seat, but everything looks to be in overall impressive condition, especially after you apply some elbow grease.

We see a few rust spots on the body, most notably along the front edge of the hood. There’s only one photo of part of the chassis, which appears to only have some surface rust. It would be more encouraging to see photos of the entire chassis, but the seller didn’t see fit to provide that kind of a thorough view. The seller does admit the lower trunk floor pan needs to be replaced.

photo credit: eBay

The auction for this car ends on Sunday, so you don’t have too much time to deliberate on whether or not it’s worth what’s being asked. To help convince you and others, the owner included a screen capture of the Hagerty price estimates for the ’64 Impala and $21,000 is the estimated value for a car in “fair” condition. As this is being written, the top bid is hovering at just over $16,000.

photo credit: eBay

However, the old saying that something’s only worth what someone is willing to pay for it is absolutely true. While some take what Hagerty says as gospel truth (especially when it favors their position) ultimately individuals decide what something is worth. So, is this car worth at least $21,000 to you? Let us know and your rationale in the comments.

