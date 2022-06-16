eBay Find: 1968 Dodge Charger R/T Drag Car

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Would you take in this former drag racer turned project car?

There was a popular song in the 80s where the lyrics talk about “take a chance on me” something we can imaging this 1968 Dodge Charger R/T recently listed on eBay would sing. After all, this Mopar is admittedly a bit of a mess but in the right hands it could become something. Just beware, the current owner had plans to turn this ride into a “streetable drag car version of a rat rod” and eventually decided the project was too overwhelming.

In all fairness, this isn’t a car for someone who has little to no experience restoring/heavily modifying old cars. Whether you want to make it look factory fresh or want to transform it into something else, a lot of skill, time, patience, and money will be necessary. This Dodge is a huge commitment and if you don’t understand it, you’ll be listing it on eBay sometime in the future.

According to the owner, this classic Charger is “relatively solid” – he’s referencing the floor pans, roof, firewall, and front frame rails. As you can see from the photos, and there are more in the listing we’ve linked to below, the rest is anything but solid. Rust has eaten away at some of the body panels, the owner admits the rear frame rails are “almost completely removed” as well as the rear trunk pans. To lightweight this thing for racing back in the 80s, someone ditched the rear passenger window mechanism inner structure and pretty much all of the interior, but the front door panels are intact.

Included in the sale is a smattering of parts, certainly not enough to get this thing put together and running considering there’s no powertrain. You do get an X-brace that goes behind the backseat, plus the bumpers, hood hinges, taillights, steering column etc. but the K-frame and rear axle housing aren’t included in the sale. Oh yeah, and for the privilege of taking on this project you will pay $16,500.

Are you afraid of commitment? Do you think you have the vision and drive to get this 1968 Dodge Charger R/T, a former intimidator of lesser cars on the drag strip, rolling again? Or maybe you know someone who would jump at the chance to own this project? Check out the eBay listing for yourself here.

