eBay Find: 1970 Chevelle SS

It’s dirty, but does it have potential?

Perusing eBay, as we do often, we found this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle listed for auction, which ends on Thursday. It seems like an intriguing option, considering Chevelles of this vintage are highly sought-after by collectors and enthusiasts. However, as you can tell at first glance this muscle car comes with its drawbacks or opportunities, depending on how you see it.

In other words, this Chevelle is definitely a project car. Before we get into the negative about it, just know up front it’s advertised as a numbers-matching 396 Big Block V8 car, with photos of the tags posted. That’s important to keep in mind.

One of the bad items is the fact this Chevelle comes an automatic transmission. That might not be a deal breaker, but to us it is disappointing. Also, it’s filthy, as you’ve noticed, because it apparently hasn’t been running since the 1970s when it was parked. We’d imagine there are more than a few mechanical issues which need to be ironed out, but the fact it’s been sitting all that time could be music to many people’s ears.

The biggest drawback or negative about this Chevelle is it doesn’t come with a 454 from the factory. Those are hard to come by and they cost quite a bit, so that detail would push the price out of the reach of many, even in this condition.

Now, for the good. This ‘70 Chevelle has a functional cowl induction hood and F41 suspension from the factory. It also comes with power front disc brakes and power steering. Somehow, the original water pump is installed, which combined with the dirty exterior could back up the claim of only 86,729 original miles for this barn find-condition muscle car. This Chevy also comes with bucket seats and a center console in a remarkably clean and damage-free interior.

The full, original build sheet is being offered with this car, which is a nice thing to have. If you want to know more or place a bid, check out the Chevelle’s listing here.

