eBay Find: 1970s Chevy Impalas And Caprice

If you’re looking for a big project car, we have three interesting possibilities for you. While trolling eBay we came across this listing for a 1971 Chevy Impala, 1973 Chevy Impala, and 1974 Chevy Caprice convertible. Each one has its challenges, but as they say you can choose to see difficulties or opportunities.

Right up front, you need to know all three of these 1970s Chevrolets are rollers. In other words, they don’t have engines or transmissions, so they’re ready for that sweet LS swap you’ve been dreaming up. If you look at the photos, they’re not in wonderful shape, with plenty of rust spots and other bodywork obviously needed. In other words, you’re buying three commitments, but maybe that’s exactly what you want.

The interiors are a mixed bag. One has a somewhat decent interior and another has pretty much no interior. We’re not sure about the third car since its interior isn’t shown in the photos, but we’d assume the worst. Hey, if you’re wanting to go full restomod, this is your chance to install nice velvet upholstery, an 8-track, and maybe a hula girl on the dash. But seriously, you could make these really nice, if your dream is to own a 1970s Chevy boat (we won’t judge).

According to the seller, he really wants to sell all three cars together since he has a bunch of extra parts to include, but he’s willing to consider an individual sale, even thought that’s not his preference. You also should know all three cars don’t come with a title, only a bill of sale. Also, if you’re a new eBay user or have a low rating, this guy just won’t respond to you. We think he’s had bad experiences in the past.

Would you go for these classics or no? Check out the listing for yourself here.

