    EBay: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $746 million.

    On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

    The e-commerce company posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.

    For the current quarter ending in October, eBay expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 87 cents.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.51 billion.

    EBay expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.47 to $3.59 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.75 billion.

    EBay shares have climbed 56% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $56.35, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBAY

