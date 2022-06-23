eBay acquires NFT marketplace KnownOrigin

Dylan Butts
E-commerce giant eBay has acquired U.K.-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace KnownOrigin, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Fast facts

  • According to the press release, both companies signed and closed the deal on Tuesday, but the purchase price and further details on the transaction have not been disclosed.

  • eBay started supporting NFT trades on its platform in May 2021.

  • While eBay’s NFT marketplace only supports fiat transactions, KnownOrigin enables users to create, buy and resell NFTs on the blockchain using cryptocurrency.

  • Some artists on KnownOrigin have voiced their displeasure with the acquisition, with pieces such as “Sellouts” trending on the site today.

  • KnownOrigin has facilitated US$7.8 million in trade volume since launching in 2018, and raised US$3.5 million in a Series A round in February, according to Crunchbase.

  • eBay shares rose by about 2% to US$43.13 at premarket trading as of press time.

