eBay Find: Beautiful 1970 Dodge Charger R/T

How much would you drop for this classic Mopar?

When people start talking about the ultimate classic American muscle cars, the 1970 Dodge Charger will almost inevitably come up. After all, it has the iconic shape of a muscle machine and backs that up with some serious performance when loaded with the right equipment. With those two factors working in favor of this R/T in Sublime Green, this vehicle was recently listed on eBay for a healthy Buy It Now price of $89,900.

Not everyone is going to find that amount palpable or reasonable, but before you just move on you should know the details of this ride. This isn’t just another warmed-over 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. It’s every bit as mechanically sound as it is beautiful, or at least that seems to be the claim of the seller. Ultimately you have to decide if this ride is worth the admittedly serious price the seller has set.

That Sublime Green paint does an excellent job flaunting the iconic shape of the Charger. All the factory trim seems to be present, including a white vinyl roof, bumblebee stripe, luggage rack, and badging. For this kind of money you would want everything perfectly correct.

That white interior looks literally spotless and correct to the most minute detail, although someone might be able to find something “wrong” with it. Even the 8 track radio is present. Just like the exterior, it’s all presents excellently, making this a Mopar you could take to competitive shows and possibly drive off victorious. It’s been featured in 3 different magazines, so you get bragging rights with the car.

The listing says little about the engine, but judging from the photos and price we’re guessing it’s packing the 440ci Magnum V8. Unfortunately, it’s paired up with an automatic transmission. But, the undercarriage looks clean enough to eat off of, so there’s that.

At the time of writing this article there are zero offers on this Mopar. Maybe people are waiting to see what happens since the listing is supposed to be up for a long time. With 32 viewing the listing per hour that seems to be the case, although how many are serious collectors is a mystery.

