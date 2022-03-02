eBay CEO reveals company will soon add crypto payment options

E-commerce giant eBay is on the brink of integrating cryptocurrency payments, according to CEO Jamie Lannone.

In a recent interview with The Street, Lannone hinted that an announcement could be made during investor’s day on March 10.

“We’re not accepting crypto currently,” Lannone said. “On March 10 we’re going to go deeper on all of these things, payments, advertising, our focus categories.”

The potential move looks set to cement eBay’s stance as being a company aimed at the Gen-Z and millennial generations.

eBay currently facilitates the trade of NFTs on its platform, with Lannone adding that it will become the “marketplace for sustainability”.

The e-commerce platform is the latest in a long line of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency payments, with the likes of PayPal, Microsoft and Rakuten.

