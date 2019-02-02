eBay Entices Shareholders With a Dividend as It Fights Slowing Growth

Expectations were muted going into eBay's (NASDAQ: EBAY) fourth-quarter earnings report last week. Investors were justifiably concerned as the company struggled to find its footing, even while the world embraced e-commerce, a trend that eBay helped popularize. The stock lost a quarter of its value last year as shareholders fled and the company became a popular target for activist investors.

The ecommerce platform responded by topping earnings expectations and announcing that it will begin paying a dividend, a move that seems aimed at calming investors and buying time for the company's long-awaited turnaround.

The San Jose, California, headquarters of eBay. Image source: eBay.

When 'not bad' is good enough

The company reported record earnings for the fourth quarter and full year. Quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion climbed 6% year over year, topping analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion, and falling just above the high-end of management's guidance. Adjusted operating income of $670 million resulted in adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, up 20% versus the prior-year quarter.

Digging a little further into the results, eBay's marketplace delivered fourth-quarter revenue of $2.3 billion, up 7% year over year, and up 6% adjusting for changes in exchange rates. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $23.2 billion edged up nearly 1%, and was up 3% in constant currency. StubHub revenue grew to $314 million, up 2% year over year, with GMV of $1.4 billion, a decline of 2% and 1% excluding exchange rate differences.

Global active buyers grew 4% year over year, bringing the total to 179 million.

Advertising continued to be a bright spot, as revenue from classifieds grew to $263 million, up 8% year over year and 11% in constant currency. The company grew revenue from promoted listings by nearly 150%, the result of 600,000 active sellers promoting 200 million listings.

Ongoing growth initiatives

eBay continues its move into payment remediation, in a move away from longtime payment processor PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). eBay announced early last year that it would partner with global payment processor Adyen (NASDAQOTH: ADYYF) to begin intermediating (or processing) its own payments. The move may be costing sales, however, as a survey of users found them more likely to complete a transaction if PayPal was a payment option. During the fourth quarter, eBay intermediated payments of nearly $140 million in GMV.

The company also announced that it is partnering with a number of leading service providers and encouraging shoppers to select and schedule professional auto, home, and electronics installation services for eBay purchases.