EBay Projects Lackluster Sales in Sign Covid Bounce May Fade

Isabella Simonetti
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- EBay Inc. gave a lackluster revenue forecast for the current quarter, suggesting the online marketplace’s growth could slow as more people get vaccinated and return to pre-pandemic habits like traveling and dining out. Shares fell about 2% in extended trading.

Sales will be $2.42 billion to $2.47 billion in the period ending in September, the San Jose, California-based company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $2.49 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Earnings, excluding some items, will be 86 cents to 90 cents a share, in line with estimates.

Investors are watching sites like EBay for indications about how people are spending their money given mixed stresses on the economy. Higher vaccination rates and reopening businesses like restaurants are making consumers more mobile and less inclined to shop online. But surging cases of the delta variant, renewed mask mandates and some postponed office openings among major employers suggest there could be a pullback that may benefit EBay and other e-commerce companies. EBay shares tumbled two weeks ago after results from Amazon.com Inc. signaled the pandemic bump was fading.

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone, who took over last year, said the company understands consumer behavior is likely to be inconsistent during the current uncertainty over the pandemic.

“Things will change over the course of the year as consumers react to the different variants, but what we’re really focused on is the long-term health of the business,” Iannone said. “The investments that we’re making in the tech-led reimagination, the investments in our EBay stores products, in our mobile products, in search, in payments and advertising -- they’re all seeing the intended impact.”

Iannone is looking to generate more revenue from advertising and payments, businesses that can offset slow growth of the company’s online marketplace. Under pressure from activist investors, EBay also has announced the sales of several business units during the past year.

In the second quarter, sales gained 14% to $2.67 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $2.63 billion. Earnings, excluding some items, were 99 cents a share. Analysts projected 94 cents a share.

EBay ended the quarter with 159 million active buyers, a decline of 2% from a year earlier. Gross merchandise volume, the value of all goods sold on the site, declined 7% to $22.1 billion in the period ended June 30. Analysts predicted $21.8 billion.

The shares declined to a low of $65.58 in extended trading after closing at $68.02 in New York. The stock has gained 35% this year.

EBay also announced it had completed the sale of its classified advertising business to Adevinta ASA for $13.3 billion, including cash and stock. The sale, announced in July 2020, gave EBay a 44% stake in the combined business. But the deal with the Norwegian digital marketplace owner was slowed by regulators, forcing EBay to sell some of its stake to Permira to gain approval. The agreement with Permira, announced last month, cut EBay’s ownership to 33%, the company said in the statement.

In June, EBay said it will sell just more than 80% of its South Korean online marketplace to local retailer E-Mart Inc. for $3 billion. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year or early in 2022.

(Updates with comments from CEO in the fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • EBay forecasts revenue below estimates as shoppers venture out

    EBay said it expects third-quarter revenue in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.47 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.92 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Last month, Amazon's second-quarter revenue missed analysts' estimates and the company hinted at slower sales growth in the e-commerce sphere. EBay's second-quarter revenue rose about 14% to $2.68 billion, but fell short of analysts' expectation of $3.00 billion.

  • EBay Tops Some Sales Estimates, But Misses Its Own Forecast

    EBay stock climbed then fell as the online auctioneer reported results that topped some estimates but missed its own forecast.

  • Q2 Earnings: eBay and ThredUp Beat Expectations + More

    Crocs, Skechers, and Steve Madden have reported Q2 results. Stay on top of all the footwear earnings news here.

  • Commodity Inflation Squeezes Profits for Wind Giant Vestas

    (Bloomberg) -- One of world’s biggest makers of wind turbines cut its outlook for the year, citing commodity inflation and disruptions to supply chains.Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S now expects full year revenue to be about 3% lower than a previous forecast. The revised outlook comes as the renewable energy developers continue to face rising costs for raw materials like copper and steel, metals that are essential for the wind industry.Commodities rallied in 2021 as global economies rebound f

  • Do Amazon's New Whole Foods Delivery Fees Give Walmart+ an Opening?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will soon start charging customers for food delivery from Whole Foods Market, including Prime Members, who are already paying $119 a year for their membership. Amazon is in the midst of an online groceries expansion, with industry analysts at Edge by Ascential expecting it will nearly double online sales to $26.7 billion in the next five years. The retailer continues to battle Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and other supermarkets that are also heavily investing in online grocery shopping.

  • How 5G Will Become the Underlying Foundation of the U.S. Economy

    A message from Qualcomm Technologies

  • Sysco (SYY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, View Raised

    Sysco's (SYY) fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflect increased top and bottom lines as certain markets are reopening. Management lifts EPS view for fiscal 2022.

  • This 'Top Pick' Among U.S. Marijuana Stocks Beats Estimates

    U.S. cannabis producer Green Thumb Industries beat estimates, helped by sales growth in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

    How far off is Rambus Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMBS ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • Senate Closes In on Vote on Budget Framework: Congress Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats are on track to pass, on a party-line vote, a budget resolution that sets up President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic agenda. Lawmakers Tuesday afternoon were voting on a slew of proposed amendments.The blueprint would be followed as soon as September with text implementing a broad array of new education, health and climate programs as well as an extension of tax cuts for the middle class and tax hikes for corporations and the wealthy.Democrats are using a Sen

  • 2 Major Indices Achieve Closing Highs Though Market Breadth Narrows

    The major equity indexes closed mostly higher Tuesday as trading volumes rose on the New York Stock Exchange but declined on the Nasdaq from the prior session. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) made new closing highs on the charts, although the former was achieved by a matter of pennies, leaving the near-term trends a mix of bullish and neutral implications. Market breadth saw some narrowing while the data saw the detrended Rydex Ratio (a contrarian indicator) drop to neutral from bearish.

  • eBay Shares Fall Ahead of Q2 Earnings

    The e-commerce leader for physical and digital merchandise eBay is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $0.97 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 10% from $1.08 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Wilted on Wednesday

    Investor sentiment was dimming notably on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) Wednesday, with the stock falling by over 9%. This followed the cell biology company's double whiff on Q2 earnings. Wednesday morning Berkeley Lights revealed that for the quarter, it booked revenue of $19.25 million, a near-doubling of the $10.57 million it made in Q2 2020.

  • Why Grocery Outlet Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) fell 10.5% on Wednesday, following the release of the discount supermarket chain's second-quarter earnings report. Grocery Outlet's net sales declined 3.5% year over year to $775.5 million. New store openings only partially offset a 10% drop in comparable-store sales.

  • US STOCKS-Slowing inflation growth lifts Dow, S&P to records

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Wednesday, as data indicated U.S. inflation growth may have peaked, while sectors tied to economic growth advanced on the heels of the passage of a large infrastructure bill. The Labor Department said the consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June, the largest drop in month-to-month inflation in 15 months, easing concerns about the potential for runaway inflation.

  • Lordstown to start limited truck production in late September

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp on Wednesday said it will begin limited production of its Endurance pickup truck in late September and was evaluating working with other companies. “We are launching the Endurance with a prudent ramp of production given a challenging industry and supply chain landscape," Chairwoman Angela Strand said in a statement. Lordstown will begin deployments with select early customers in the first quarter of next year, followed by wider commercial deliveries in the second quarter, she said.

  • Music Speaker Maker Sonos Blasts Loud Quarterly Beat

    Sonos, a maker of premium music speakers and television sound bars, late Wednesday blew away Wall Street's quarterly targets.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.