Ebel recall appeal hearing delayed; window for signatures narrows

OTTAWA COUNTY — A hearing on a legal challenge to recall petition language targeting an Ottawa County commissioner has been delayed by one week.

On July 26, District 2 Commissioner Lucy Ebel challenged the county election commission's unanimous decision to approve the recall petition language against her.

More: Ottawa Impact Commissioner Lucy Ebel appeals approval of recall language

More: Ottawa County judges recuse themselves from hearing Ebel recall appeal

Through her attorney, Peter B. Ruddell of Honigman LLP, Ebel argued that the commission's decision should be invalidated because, she claims, the language isn't factual or accurate and is missing some required information.

The case was assigned to Kent County's 17th Circuit Court Judge Mark A. Trusock on Aug. 3 after Ottawa County's judges recused themselves from hearing the matter. A hearing originally scheduled for Aug. 18 has now been rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, after an attorney representing the election commission filed a request with the judge to be given more time to file a brief.

Park Township resident Larry Jackson filed the petition language July 3, hoping to get a recall election on the November ballot for Ebel, a member of Ottawa Impact, which currently has a six-member majority on the county board. The far-right fundamentalist group was formed in 2021 after clashes with the county and state over COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Ebel, who represents constituents in Holland Township and Park Township, defeated Republican incumbent Joe Baumann by 332 votes in the primary (1,560-1,228). She went on to face Democratic challenger Joe Spaulding in the general election and won by 578 votes (5,089-4,511).

Since taking office, Ebel and other Ottawa Impact-linked commissioners have pushed through a series of controversial decisions, including firing the previous county administrator and former corporation counsel, demoting the county health officer and eliminating the county's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office.

More: Recall paperwork filed against Ottawa Impact District 2's Lucy Ebel

Those decisions have resulted in two pending lawsuits against the commission and a six-week investigation from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The recall language focuses on the board's attempt to replace Health Officer Adeline Hambley with their own preferred candidate, demoting her to "interim" health officer, even after she was appointed by the previous board and approved by the state.

The recall petition states: “On Feb. 28, 2023, Commissioner Lucy Ebel voted for a motion to correct the previous board of commissioners’ Dec. 13, 2022, resolution that appointed Adeline Hambley as administrative health officer for Ottawa County. Commissioner Ebel voted for the motion after Ms. Hambley challenged in court the commission’s designation of her status as interim health officer.”

Ebel, in her appeal, is arguing the recall petition heading is missing information, uses the term "commissioner" as an "unclear and indistinct descriptor," and alleges the sequence of events outlined in the petition isn't truthful.

Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel gives her remarks during a petition language hearing for her recall Monday, July 17, 2023.

"Each of these reasons alone warranted the election commission's rejection of the recall petition, but taken together, they demonstrate that the petition to recall Ms. Ebel was erroneously approved," the appeal reads.

At the election commission's July 17 hearing to review the language, there was little debate between the three commissioners: County Clerk Justin Roebuck, County Treasurer Amanda Price and Probate Judge Mark Feyen.

All three acknowledged the language wasn't perfect, but said the imperfections weren't monumental enough to reject the language.

Larry Jackson, petition filer for the recall of County Commissioner Lucy Ebel, listens during a petition language hearing Monday, July 17, 2023.

The Grand Rapids-based law firm Dickinson Wright is representing the election commission in the appeal.

Ebel filed the appeal within the 10-day window she was allowed under state law. Signature gathering has been halted since the appeal was filed.

According to state statute, signature gathering may not resume until the courts make a determination of whether the petition is factual and clear, or until 40 days after the date of the appeal, whichever is sooner. If the full 40 days are realized, signature gathering would not be able to resume until Sept. 4.

A petition language hearing is held for the recall of Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel Monday, July 17, 2023.

That would give the recall group only 11 days before it must submit a minimum of 2,480 signatures — 25 percent of the number of voters who cast a ballot in the last gubernatorial race in Ebel's district — in order for the recall vote to make it on the November ballot.

Attorney Sarah Riley-Howard, of the Grand Rapids-based Pinsky Smith Fayette and Kennedy, is representing the Committee to Recall Lucy Ebel, the group spearheading the signature-gathering effort. The recall committee was granted a motion to intervene, where the court grants permission to enter into a lawsuit that has already started between other parties — as Ebel's appeal is against the election commission.

There are two other ongoing lawsuits in relation to the county commission's Ottawa Impact majority.

Hambley sued the board in early February, claiming OI-linked commissioners have repeatedly interfered with her ability to do her job. That case is currently awaiting oral arguments before the Michigan Court of Appeals after commissioners appealed a lower court's ruling granting Hambley a preliminary injunction. Howard is also representing Hambley in that case.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

In the second lawsuit, four residents sued the board in March claiming OI commissioners violated Michigan's Open Meetings Act when they made several controversial decisions at the board's first meeting — including the vote to "demote" Hambley. That case is also awaiting oral arguments before the Michigan Court of Appeals after the residents appealed a lower court's ruling granting the board's request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Mark Brewer, of Goodman Acker, is representing the plaintiffs in the OMA-related case.

— Sarah Leach is executive editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at sarah.leach@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @SentinelLeach.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ebel recall appeal hearing delayed; window for signatures narrows