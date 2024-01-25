Ebensburg gets $3.3 million state loan for stormwater work

Jan. 25—HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ebensburg Municipal Authority will receive a $3,389,310 low-interest state PennVEST loan to pay for construction that should reduce stormwater drainage issues that often negatively affect the borough.

The authority will pay 1% interest during the first five years and then 1.73% interest for years six through 20, according to Ebensburg Borough Manager Kelly Cook.

She said the funding, which was announced on Wednesday, "makes (the project) feasible for our municipality."

"Stormwater is one of our No. 1 priorities just because there are inadequate stormwater systems within the borough. ... We have it broken into different areas of the borough, so we can try to get them done in phases," Cook said. "This would be our first phase of the stormwater."

Construction is expected to start later this year.

The money will be used to pay for the installation of a new stormwater collection and conveyance system that will include approximately 5,515 feet of 15-inch to 60-inch thermoplastic stormwater pipe, inserts, manholes, end walls and culvert pipes, according to a press release sent out by the office of Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The project is designed to control runoff, which should decrease flooding, ponding and erosion.

"It will just improve the quality of life for our residents," Cook said.

Ebensburg's loan was part of $194.3 million in funding announced on Wednesday for 28 stormwater, drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 20 Pennsylvania counties.

Money for the work came from a combination of sources — voter-approved state funds, Marcellus Legacy funds, Growing Greener funds, the federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, federal grant awards to PennVEST from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PennVEST awards.

"Thanks to our federal partners and the Biden administration, we are making a major investment in Pennsylvanians' communities, ensuring that our residents have access to pure water and upholding their constitutional rights here in the commonwealth," Shapiro said in a written press release statement. "Ensuring that Pennsylvania's citizens have access to safe and secure infrastructure is a fundamental responsibility of government."

