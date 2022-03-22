Ebensburg man in prison for alleged assault on police

Mar. 22—VINCO — An Ebensburg man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of posing as a member of a work crew installing insulation at a home in Nanty Glo and then fighting with two police officers who arrested him, authorities said.

Nanty Glo police charged Anthony Eugene Evanicsko, 31, of the 100 block of Findley Road, with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, disarming law enforcement officer, theft, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

According to a complaint affidavit, a work crew was installing insulation at a residence in the 1100 block of Lloyd Street on Feb. 28 when they noticed Evanicsko inside the home and notified the property homeowner that he did not work for them.

Evanicsko left the home and allegedly tried to steal a van when police arrived.

A Nanty Glo officer and a Cambria Township officer attempted to take Evanicsko into custody when he fought with both officers.

The Nanty Glo officer suffered a shoulder injury when he was knocked down a steep six-foot embankment, the affidavit said.

Evanicsko wrestled with both officers trying to pull their weapons from their pouches, the affidavit said.

Police were able to control Evanicsko and placed him in handcuffs.

Evanicsko and the Nanty Glo police officer were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown. The officer's left shoulder and arm were placed in a sling, the affidavit said.

Evanicsko waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco. He is being held in Cambria County Prison on $75,000 percentage bond.