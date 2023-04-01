Ebensburg man's assault, other actions with woman in former relationship lead to prison

A 26-year-old Ebensburg man was sentenced to nine months to 48 months in state prison in relation to four incidents occurring over two years involving a Paint Township woman.

Cody Edward Oakley pleaded guilty on Jan. 19 to various charges in each case. Judge Scott Bittner also ordered that he be placed in a probationary program for 36 months after he serves his prison term.

What follows are what happened in the four incidents, according to court documents.

Chronologically, he was accused of entering his former intimate partner's home on Sept. 18, 2021. They argued. He head-butted and slapped her several times. He pled guilty to simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, in that case.

On Sept. 25, 2021, police heard scuffling and a scream in the woman's home, knocked and then kicked in the door to reach her. She told them that Oakley refused to allow her to leave. He pled guilty to unlawful restraint, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On Jan. 1, 2022, Oakley assaulted the woman, leaving marks on her face, neck and ears, according to a state police report. He pled guilty to simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Then in April and May, 2022, he threatened via numerous social media and text messages to post private photos of the woman on a fictitious social media account after she broke up with him. For this he pled to harassment, a third-degree misdemeanor.

He told Judge Scott Bittner before he was sentenced that he has undergone mental health treatment and he is taking medication as part of that treatment and he has resolved much of his fears and he is "much calmer."

The judge ordered Oakley to pay $400 in fines for each case and a total of $1,025 in restitution. He was given one day credit for time served.

